How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 online

Hello and "I do." It's almost time to watch Married at First Sight season 16 online to see singles from Nashville meet and marry. The Lifetime reality show heads to capital of country music for the first time to match up 10 singles and see them turn from strangers into spouses.

Married at First Sight: Nashville start time, channel

Married at First Sight season 16 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime (via Sling or Philo ).

The episodes follow the cast as they learn they are engaged, pick out wedding dresses and tuxes, celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties, meet at the altar and then get married.

Later weeks will see the couples move in together, hang out with their friends and families and discuss important issues like finances and kids. Eventually, they'll reach Decision Day, when they must choose to stay married or get divorced.

Married at First Sight is a hugely popular show for Lifetime and has spawned several spinoffs: Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married Life, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam and Married at First Sight: Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville. Plus, scroll down for details about the cast.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Lifetime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Married at First Sight: Nashville. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN

How to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Married at First Sight season 16 premiere Wednesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch MAFS online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV , Philo , Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream .

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Philo, two of the most affordable cable TV alternatives .

Sling TV offers live TV at an affordable price. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages includes Lifetime in their channel lineups. Other networks vary between the two plans, including ESPN, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get to cut the cord. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime, HGTV and Hallmark Channel.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 in Canada

Canadians can watch MAFS San Diego on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, just an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've cut the cord and want to watch via a streaming service not available in Canada, you can rely on ExpressVPN for help.

How to watch Married at First Sight: Nashville in the UK

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like Married at First Sight season 16 is airing on any UK channels. If you don't want to miss out on all the wedding drama, check out ExpressVPN .

How to watch Married at First Sight season 16 in Australia

Bad news for Aussies — Married at First Sight: Nashville isn't scheduled to air on any Australian channels.

ExpressVPN can help if you're traveling Down Under and want to access your paid streaming services.

Married at First Sight season 16 couples: Meet the cast

Married at First Sight season 16's cast includes two longtime experts who set up the couples: sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and pastor/ marriage counselor Calvin Roberson. They are joined by DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer, bestselling author and relationship advisor; and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy.

The five couples for season 16 hail from the Nashville area. Here are their photos and bios from Lifetime: