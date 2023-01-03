ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call. According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting

WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews. Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC

A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WHITEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

