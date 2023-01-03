Read full article on original website
WECT
WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call. According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Avenue is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from life-threatening...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WECT
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
WMBF
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. The police department released video taken from inside of the store. It shows an employee yelling...
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews. Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WRAL
Smithfield Foods plant evacuated after ammonia release, four employees taken to hospital
TAR HEEL, N.C. — Hazmat crews responded to a Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel following an ammonia leak that occurred at the facility on Friday morning. A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
