Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1. Santiago Alejandro Rios, a boy weighing 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 17 inches long, was born to Amelia Rios Loya and Francisco Lopez of San Jose. Dr. Elisabeth Nigrini, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.
Mesquite Local News
Kesem at the University of Nevada, Reno needs Through and Beyond Support to Send Local Kids in Need to Cam
Kesem is an incredible nonprofit organization that has been providing support and resources to children whose parents have cancer for almost 20 years. I enrolled at UNR nearly four years ago right when this chapter of Kesem had begun without a clue of what it was or what it would eventually mean to me. As I was looking to get involved after hearing about the organization from my partner, I found that the more people I talked to about their experiences at camp the more of their bizarre and heartwarming stories came to light.
KOLO TV Reno
Free radon home test kits for Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering free home test kits for radon levels in January and February. January is National Radon Action Month. People are encouraged to use the tests to determine if their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas so they mitigate risks.
2news.com
Renown Health Welcomes Reno's First Baby of 2023
Meet Eleazar, the first baby born in the Reno-Sparks area in 2023. Reno's first baby of the year was born in the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday January 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weigheed...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Keys named battalion chief, George fire marshal for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan has selected Captain Justin Keys as battalion chief and Cpt. Kim George as fire marshal, effective Dec. 10 and Jan. 9 respectively, the city announced on Wednesday. As battalion chief, a position vacated when Drennan was appointed...
cbs19news
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s …. Nevada’s newest...
2news.com
Sheriff: No foul play in 'Avengers' star snow tractor injury
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. The 51-year-old "Avengers"...
Record-Courier
Serendipity creates a life-long home in Markleeville
It was a rusted and worn VW beetle that came to a stop right in front of me in the center of downtown Markleeville. A man dressed in an immaculate pressed white shirt and finely made tie swung out and stood, slowly surveying the three blocks that made up our entire village.
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Centers, Will Reopen if Needed
Douglas County has closed the warming centers at Douglas County Community & Senior Center and the East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4. The county will reopen the centers if they are needed. Douglas County says officials are actively monitoring the current winter storms and weather patterns, and will respond...
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
2news.com
Dayton Warming Shelter Closed
The warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd closed at 5 p.m. today, according to officials with Lyon County. The county says NV Energy has restored power to the majority of Dayton and Mound House residents and businesses. Lyon County says...
2news.com
Some Schools on Delay or Closed Wednesday
(January 3, 2023) Some schools have delays or are closed for Wednesday, January 4 due to inclement weather. Douglas County School District (DCSD) schools will remain closed Wednesday, January 4 due to weather safety concerns. The DCSD Superintendent sent out this message to families Tuesday:. "While we made great progress...
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Panoramic Lake View Tudor Castle at A Dead End Street in Zephyr Cove, Nevada is Seeking $5 Million
225 S Martin Drive Home in Zephyr Cove, Nevada for Sale. 225 S Martin Drive, Zephyr Cove, Nevada is a magnificent residence on nearly a half acre with a view expanding from Heavenly Ski Resort Valley North to Tahoe’s North Shore offering incredible unobstructed southwest exposure. This Home in Zephyr Cove offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 225 S Martin Drive, please contact Craig E Zager (Phone: 775-901-4663) at Coldwell Banker Select RE ZC for full support and perfect service.
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
2news.com
Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada
Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Over 70,000 customers...
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
