Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $559,000
Sean Collins and Katherine Reyes acquired the property at 26 Maravista Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Gm on Dec. 16, 2022. The $559,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Board pushes off decision on zone change for proposed West Springfield apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFIELD — West Springfield Planning Board tabled a proposed zone change for developers eyeing the vacant parcel at 711 Whitney Ave. for upscale apartments until Jan. 18, after residents expressed concerns about future traffic and an increase in the number of calls for police. The Pyramid Company of...
Single family residence sells for $789,000 in Shrewsbury
Ming Wang and Yevgeniy Popov bought the property at 90 Reservoir Street, Shrewsbury, from Jing Wang on Dec. 12, 2022, for $789,000 which represents a price per square foot of $296. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Single family residence in Southborough sells for $980,000
Luis Santos and Aline Santos Foligno acquired the property at 1 Davis Road, Southborough, from Todd B Sells on Dec. 13, 2022, for $980,000 which works out to $307 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Shrewsbury
Matthew Caola and Lindsey Caola bought the property at 4 Heywood Street, Shrewsbury, from Gaurav Rajpal and Ritu Soni on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,050,000 which works out to $372 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,014-square-foot lot. Additional...
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million
Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Sale closed in Westborough: $840,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashish Saxena and Pooja Saxena bought the property at 5 Crownridge Road, Westborough, from Yukun Ren and Zhongfeng Liu on Dec. 12, 2022. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $281 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Car catches fire in parking lot on Main Street in Springfield
A car was on fire Thursday morning at 3300 Main Street in Springfield near the Baystate Medical Practices.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month
CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Place 2 Be offers first Springfield ‘Drag Extravaganza’
Place 2 Be is bringing its “Drag Extravaganza” to Springfield in January. The restaurant opened a location in Springfield in June. It has been hosting “Drag Extravaganza” at its Hartford location but has not previously had one in Springfield. But that’s about to change. “Sky...
Westfield Planning Board approves residential kennel on Valley View Drive
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board approved a special permit for a small residential kennel at 119 Valley View Drive, proposed by owners Crystal Hope and Conner Hedge. The proposed home-based boarding kennel will be in a detached garage on the property, and will house a maximum of five dogs, including the owners’ two dogs.
One person taken to hospital after car crashes into home on Garvey Drive in Springfield
Springfield firefighters were called to Garvey Drive for a car that crashed into a house.
Take a first look inside the redesigned Barn restaurant, reopening in Princeton
On the final weekend that Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant was open in August 2021, Carla Zottoli spent every possible moment sitting at the bar, listening to the stories of customers who lined up at the door to make one final visit. Zottoli, who built the restaurant with her parents...
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
Construction to start in 2023 on Mill St. townhouse project
AGAWAM – An affordable housing project denied Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds from the town in 2020 will move forward with alternative funding. Way Finders president and CEO Keith Fairey told Reminder Publishing that Rosewood Way, a mixed-income apartment complex proposed at 586 Mill St., Feeding Hills, will start construction in 2023. Way Finders, then known as HAPHousing, purchased the former farm property and announced it would build townhouses in 2016.
