Ludlow, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $559,000

Sean Collins and Katherine Reyes acquired the property at 26 Maravista Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Gm on Dec. 16, 2022. The $559,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $789,000 in Shrewsbury

Ming Wang and Yevgeniy Popov bought the property at 90 Reservoir Street, Shrewsbury, from Jing Wang on Dec. 12, 2022, for $789,000 which represents a price per square foot of $296. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Shrewsbury

Matthew Caola and Lindsey Caola bought the property at 4 Heywood Street, Shrewsbury, from Gaurav Rajpal and Ritu Soni on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,050,000 which works out to $372 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,014-square-foot lot. Additional...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million

Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000

Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month

CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Construction to start in 2023 on Mill St. townhouse project

AGAWAM – An affordable housing project denied Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds from the town in 2020 will move forward with alternative funding. Way Finders president and CEO Keith Fairey told Reminder Publishing that Rosewood Way, a mixed-income apartment complex proposed at 586 Mill St., Feeding Hills, will start construction in 2023. Way Finders, then known as HAPHousing, purchased the former farm property and announced it would build townhouses in 2016.
AGAWAM, MA

