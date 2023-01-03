ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Texas A&M DL Anthony Lucas could be target for Ducks in transfer portal

One of the biggest needs the Oregon Ducks have in the offseason is on the defensive line. It has been expected that Dan Lanning and his staff would work hard to find a plug-and-play player in the transfer portal.

That hasn’t happened yet, largely because there haven’t been many top-end defensive linemen available in the transfer portal this offseason. That might have changed on Tuesday morning, though.

Former Texas A&M DL Anthony Lucas, a true freshman in 2022, announced he would enter the portal. Lucas is a former four-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 32 player in the 2022 class and No. 8 DL in the nation.

The Ducks recruited Lucas hard down the stretch and were arguably in the running to land him before he signed with the Aggies. We will see if Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi choose to try and land him out of the portal this time.

Anthony Lucas Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Texas A&M Aggies

2022: 7 Games | 10 tackles, 1 TFL

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4 98 AZ DL

247Sports Composite

4 0.9757 AZ DL

Rivals

4 6.0 AZ DL

ESPN

4 83 AZ DL

On3 Recruiting

4 97 AZ DL

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

275 pounds

Hometown

Scotttsdale, Arizona

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Class

2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Oregon Ducks
  • LSU Tigers
  • UCLA Bruins
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Highlights

