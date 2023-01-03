The Bad Batch season 2 release date and time: how to watch online with Disney Plus

What better way to ring in the new year than by watching The Bad Batch season 2, where the gang formerly known as Clone Force 99 have more work to do.

The Bad Batch season 2 release date, time and more

Release date and time: The Bad Batch season 2 episodes 1 and 2 debut on Wednesday (Jan. 4) on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

The Disney Plus series finds the titular group a little further into their future than when we last saw them. How do we know? Well, Omega looks a little older, and a little more confident with her Zygerrian energy bow.

Meanwhile, Crosshair and Cody are stuck on the other side of Order 66. The former is trying to maintain the company line that clones who abandon the order are traitors, while Cody's unsure about all of it.

In the trailer below, you'll see the topic of the larger imperial threat addressed. At least Echo's able to see that the Empire is a scourge worth possibly taking seriously.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bad Batch season 2 online, and here's the trailer:

When does The Bad Batch season 2 come out on Disney Plus?

The Bad Batch season 2 drops on Disney Plus on Wednesday (Jan. 4), at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEDT.

The Bad Batch season 2 release schedule

The Bad Batch season 2 has 16 episodes in total. The first two episodes come out on Wednesday (Jan. 4) and additional episodes drop on the following Wednesdays.

You will notice that episodes 1 and 2, 7 and 8 and 15 and 16 debut in pairs, so expect something significant from the mid-season point.

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1: Jan. 4, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 2: Jan. 4, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 3: Jan. 11, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 4: Jan. 18, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 5: Jan. 25, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 6: Feb. 1, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 7: Feb. 8, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 8: Feb. 8, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 9: Feb. 15, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 10: Feb. 22, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 11: March 1, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 12: March 8, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 13: March 15, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 14: March 22, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 15: March 29, 2023

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 16: March 29, 2023

How to watch The Bad Batch season 2 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Bad Batch season 2.

The Bad Batch season 2 cast

In The Bad Batch season 2, Dee Bradley Baker gets one more voice actor to share the work, as Wanda Sykes is added in the role of Phee Genoa.