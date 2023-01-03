Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held. At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
hometownstations.com
City crews are out patching potholes that have appeared due to recent weather swings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They make your ride around town bumpier and can even put a dent in your wallet!. It's officially pothole season, and we're starting to see a few to pop up with the recent weather swings. Lima city crews report fewer potholes so far than last winter, but expect that number to ramp up heading toward late winter and early spring. City crews cover 150 miles of roadway and are strictly using a cold mix to patch the holes. Even with the warm weather, crews say the more permanent hot mix is only available on a seasonal basis as asphalt plants are shut down for the winter.
hometownstations.com
Lima residents share their resolutions for 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many of us can relate, we start a new year with high hopes to better ourselves, but life gets busy and those goals fall by the wayside. New Year's resolutions can be different for everyone. Some are focused on exercising and eating healthy, while others want to become more organized or focus on finances. Recent studies show that nearly a quarter of people who set goals quit in the first week, and only 9% successfully come through with those goals by the end of the year. Your News Now spoke to a few Lima residents to see what they are working on this year.
hometownstations.com
76 fires reported in Lima in 2022, close to average amount says Lima Fire Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The number of fires in the city of Lima matched normal yearly averages according to Lima Fire Department Chief Andrew Heffner. The yearly average for the total of fires in the city of Lima is usually set around 80, the year 2022 brought a total of 76. A previous posting from the Lima Fire Department says that there were a total of 113 building fires last year, but that number is false. A new data collection system for the department factored in small fires such as stove and kitchen fires.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman chatted with us. She talked about parent-teacher conferences and snow days.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has one new dog for adoption – and one “return” :(. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ill Mannered Brewing Co. To Open Second Location In Uptown Marysville
MARYSVILLE – Ill Mannered Brewing Company is growing again, this time with a Neighborhood Taproom & Barrel House in Uptown Marysville. The Brewery will be adding the historic space at 117 S. Main St. in Marysville, OH about 30 minutes from its Powell, OH location. Opening of the new taproom is currently planned for late 2023.
hometownstations.com
Donation barrels are being placed for this year's MLK Day of Service
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima once again is organizing a day of service for residents to give back to their neighbors. The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is putting collections barrels out for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. This is the second year they have supported three local non-profits. This year's recipients are Crime Victim Services, Heart and Sole, and All Starr Pets.
hometownstations.com
14th annual Father-Daughter Dance set for February 4th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition for families in the area and the Lima Family YMCA is proud to host it once again. It is an opportunity for dads to show their little girls how a lady should be treated. This year marks the 14th Father-Daughter Dance and it has grown every year. It started in the community room and is now hosted in the gymnasium where it's decked out with a DJ spinning the tunes and dads and daughters showing their moves on the dance floor. Organizers say it is heartwarming to see the bonds between the fathers and their little girls.
hometownstations.com
You can save a life by learning CPR; Resources to learn available in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the entire world praying for the recovery of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, many are also looking to learn more about CPR. Lima Memorial Health System says that learning CPR can help save lives, and resources are available in the local area such as the American Red Cross and Lima Memorial. Classes, as well as information guides, can help you learn CPR as well as the most important methods to follow. Also, knowing where to get an automated external defibrillator, also known as an AED, can give you helpful information on saving a person's life.
Times Gazette
For some, 2022 losses more personal
As we head into the start of another year with which we are all blessed, there’s always some accounting to be done as to what we’ve gained and what we’ve lost in the year now in the history books. Now, for most of us, hopefully, those gains...
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Residents Now Have 24/7 Food Pantry
RIBBON CUTTING … The brand-new ministry in Edgerton called No More Walls, officially opened their outdoor food pantry with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Present for the event were, from left to right, Edgerton Mayor Robert Day, Edgerton chamber member Jeff Lyon, President/Manager Tammi Van Dyke, Treasurer Charles Woods and Edgerton Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
hometownstations.com
Lima Salvation Army wants to thank the community for helping them reach campaign goal
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The frigid temperatures before Christmas did not put the freeze on donations to a local agency. The last two days of the Lima Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign had to be canceled due to the arctic temperatures and that was a big concern about reaching their $125,000 goal. Thanks to the generosity of others, the kettle campaign collected $128,000 in donations. Salvation Army officials are thankful for all of the support for their mission.
Comments / 0