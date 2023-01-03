The ‘always looking to grow’ Allmetal Recycling is doing it again, Clint Cornejo said

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allmetal Recycling is entering 2023 much the same way the company has operated in recent years: with another acquisition.

Co-owner Clint Cornejo said this time Allmetal has purchased McPherson Metals in McPherson.

“It was just a good footprint for us,” he said.

Allmetal has sites up and down the I-135 corridor.

Cornejo has worked with previous McPherson Metals owners Gary Graber and Jim Kelly since they started the company more than a dozen years ago and said they had a good relationship. He said he also likes the potential for growth in McPherson with the city’s refinery and manufacturers.

This makes Allmetal’s seventh site.

Cornejo said the company has “the whole central part of the state covered.”

He’s open to going east and west, too.

“Timing’s everything. We don’t want to grow too fast.”

That said, he added, “We’ve got the system down. Always looking to grow.”

