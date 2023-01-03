Read full article on original website
KFDA
City of Amarillo needs volunteers and donations for semi-annual ‘Point-in-Time’ homeless count
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking for volunteers as it prepares for the semi-annual ‘point in time’ homeless population head count. Twice a year volunteers are needed to spend the day going around the city counting the number of homeless we spoke to Jason Riddlespurger about the importance of volunteers for this event.
KFDA
Hereford and Amarillo Amigos stores hosting a health fair this Saturday
HEREFORD AND AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amigos grocery stores in Amarillo and Hereford will be hosting a health fair for guests on Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hereford Amigos Store on N. 25 Mile Ave and the Amarillo Amigos store on I-40 East.
KFDA
High Plains Food Bank asking for volunteers to ‘distributing as much food to the Texas Panhandle’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The amount of volunteers have been down for nearly two years. The High Plains Food Bank says an influx of volunteers would help tremendously. Volunteers do everything from inspecting donations like these to tending in the garden. The High Plains Food Bank says they have yet to see pre-COVID-19 numbers of volunteers.
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
KFDA
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
KFDA
Amarillo Symphony Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto moving to Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony’s performance on January 20, and January 21, will be moved to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium due to water damage in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression system broke the third...
KFDA
Cooler And Warmer
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dry cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle early Saturday. After a warm day Friday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday with a cool north wind. On Sunday a more southerly wind direction will bring highs back up above average to the low to mid-60s. No rain on the horizon other than a very small chance of a few showers the middle of next week.
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
KFDA
Amarillo Public Library offers prizes for ‘Blind Date with a Book’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library provides a chance to win a prize for participating in their Blind Date with a Book event. Starting Jan. 13, you can visit any Amarillo Public Library location and choose a book from the selection of paper-wrapped books on display. You won’t...
KFDA
Good News: Live storytelling aims to be inspiration of kindness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For a little west Texas jack rabbit, Jeremiah is on a mission. The main character of a local author’s book – he is also now an ambassador for kindness among children and coming alongside supporting children that have been bullied. “That’s really my goal...
KFDA
Stinnett area grass fire 100% contained
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained. According to the release crews will still be in monitoring the area. The Fritch Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments responded to the area.
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
thepampanews.com
Gary J. Hyatt
Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
