Amarillo, TX

KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cooler And Warmer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dry cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle early Saturday. After a warm day Friday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday with a cool north wind. On Sunday a more southerly wind direction will bring highs back up above average to the low to mid-60s. No rain on the horizon other than a very small chance of a few showers the middle of next week.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Public Library offers prizes for ‘Blind Date with a Book’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library provides a chance to win a prize for participating in their Blind Date with a Book event. Starting Jan. 13, you can visit any Amarillo Public Library location and choose a book from the selection of paper-wrapped books on display. You won’t...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Good News: Live storytelling aims to be inspiration of kindness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For a little west Texas jack rabbit, Jeremiah is on a mission. The main character of a local author’s book – he is also now an ambassador for kindness among children and coming alongside supporting children that have been bullied. “That’s really my goal...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stinnett area grass fire 100% contained

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained. According to the release crews will still be in monitoring the area. The Fritch Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments responded to the area.
STINNETT, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Gary J. Hyatt

Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
AMARILLO, TX

