Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks.

Ricks, who transferred from LSU to play the 2022 season with the Crimson Tide, took a little longer to make his choice, but the junior cornerback has decided that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft as well.

Ricks' time started off slow at Alabama, first battling an injury during fall camp, then was behind Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson to start the season. Fans began to wonder if and when they would see the Ricks fill the role he was projected to have.

That time came during the Mississippi State game, where Ricks was a lockdown defender against the Bulldogs, finishing with four pass breakups and two tackles. He rode that performance the rest of the season, where he ended as the starter alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry.

In terms of his Draft stock, the slow start really hurt Ricks as he's in the 15-20 range among cornerback prospects. Scouts are still confident in his talent, but would likely want to see it come to fruition in a full season, similar to wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who's already chosen to come back.

With his decision made, Ricks will look to make a big impression during the NFL Combine and pro days.

