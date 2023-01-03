ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNBC

State of Freight: XPO CEO on expectations for Lunar New Year, supply chain conditions and manufacturing trailers to meet demand

XPO CEO Mario Harik says, "Supply chains today are operating much more efficiently than where they were a year ago." But the pureplay less-than-truckload company is facing other headwinds including softening demand and the need for trailers to move freight. Frank Holland talks with Harik about trucking rates, his expectations for Lunar New Year and when he expects to see a recovery in the freight markets.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.

