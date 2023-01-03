ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Up as Luka Doncic Shines

DallasBasketball
The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, are winners of seven straight. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Dallas Mavericks hold the longest win streak in the Western Conference at seven games and sit just 2.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The win streak has been led by Luka Dončić 's heroics, which were recognized by the league as it awarded him his second consecutive Player of the Week award . But where does that put the Mavs in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated?

Despite the team's hot streak, the Mavs move up just one spot from 10 to 9 in this week's rankings.

"The Mavericks earned four wins last week and extended their winning streak to seven games on Monday, overcoming an 18-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Rockets," SI writes . "Luka Dončić, the league’s leading scorer (averaging 34.3 ppg this season), earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 48.7 points through three of the Mavs’ games last week. While Dončić is undoubtedly having an incredible year, it is worth noting the impact of Christian Wood, who has notched 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in the Mavs’ last 10 games."

The Mavericks hope to continue their win streak Thursday with the NBA-best Boston Celtics rolling into town. Then, it's a weekend back-to-back with the New Orleans Pelicans at home Saturday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Sunday.

