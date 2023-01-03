ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Utility pole struck Tuesday on Regent Street in Niskayuna, road closed for repairs

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PXD7_0k2BmI2t00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene on Regent Street Tuesday

NISKAYUNA – A crash Tuesday involving a truck and a utility pole closed a block of Regent Street for pole repairs.

No injuries were reported.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, near the Schenectady-Niskayuna line.

The crash closed Regent Street between Union and Plum streets.

