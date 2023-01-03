ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De La Soul Back Catalogue Will Finally Begin Streaming in March

By Allegra Frank
 3 days ago
The influential hip-hop group De La Soul is finally entering the digital era. The first six of its albums, dating from 1989 to 2001, will become available on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music on March 3. In an interview with Billboard , members Posdnous and Dave expressed excitement about the long-awaited release—which they attributed in large part to rights battles with the group’s previous labels. Also hampered by expensive sample clearances, De La Soul has spent years unable to release its music on digital platforms—something that its large fanbase lamented, as streaming became de rigueur . In late 2021, De La Soul finally regained control over its most popular music, meaning a new generation of hip-hop fans will be able to listen to some of the best hip-hop of the 1990s. (You may also know the group well from its appearance on Gorilaz’s hit single “Feel Good Inc.”) While we wait for the March 3 release, the group’s newest song, “The Magic Number” from Spider-Man: No Way Home , will hit streaming Jan. 13.

Read it at Billboard

