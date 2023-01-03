ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luce County, MI

Newberry man arrested for operating while intoxicated, causing death

LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI— The driver in a fatal Luce County crash last month has been arrested. On the morning of December 18, Eric Wayne Edwards, 19, of Newberry was eastbound on M-28 in Lakefield Township when his pickup crossed the centerline. It struck a minivan driven by Alice Nelson, 64, of Newberry.
NEWBERRY, MI
Pentland to present final settlement offer to village

The Pentland Township Board held a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 30 at 10 to meet with their attorney regarding the ongoing litigation with the Village of Newberry. Supervisor Janet Maki and Trustee Bill Glime were not in attendance, though the board did have a quorum present.
NEWBERRY, MI

