“Freedom Lives Here”: Gov. DeSantis delivers his inaugural speech for his second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis was officially sworn in for his second term Tuesday morning to a packed crowd outside the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson were also sworn in during the ceremony.

Governor Ron DeSantis was last up to take the oath of office, which he earned in a landslide victory in the midterms.

Addressing the crowd of more than 2,4000, DeSantis stated ‘freedom lives here’ in reference to Florida in his opening lines.

It was a theme he carried through his entire address touting the version of governance he’s implemented here in Florida over the past four years over policies sought in other states throughout the country.

“When other states consigned their peoples’ freedom to the dust bin, Florida stood strongly as freedom’s linchpin,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis harkened back to promises he made during his first inauguration, presenting them as promises kept.

His comments on his future goals were fairly broad, but he committed to taking on big tech censorship, passing historic tax relief and perhaps most prominent, continuing his assault on so-called ‘woke’ ideology.

“We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob,” said DeSantis.

The Governor doubling down on societal culture war issues is exactly the opposite of what State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) had hoped to hear.

“I unfortunately think he is going to use this upcoming legislative session to in fact create more culture wars that are divisive for all Floridians,” said Nixon.

But DeSantis, who is expected to launch a bid for the presidency in 2024, spoke to issues beyond Florida’s borders, arguing the Florida model has worked where other states and the federal government have failed.

“The results of this have been predictably dismal. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some say that failure is inevitable. Florida is proof positive that We the People are not destined for failure. Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for,” said DeSantis.

