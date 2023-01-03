ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sesame added to major food allergens list by FDA

By Rebecca Corey, Yahoo News
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUYb4_0k2Bm20W00

As of Jan. 1, sesame has officially joined the list of major food allergens, .

Sesame, the , will now be subject to the same labeling and manufacturing requirements as other major food allergens identified by , which includes milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. The change comes over a year and a half after was signed into law in April 2021 and expanded the definition of "major food allergen" to include sesame.

Food already in circulation before 2023 doesn’t need to be removed from retail shelves or relabeled to declare sesame as an allergen — “so depending on shelf life, some food products may not have allergen labeling for sesame on the effective date,” the FDA said.

Why does this update matter?

The addition of sesame to the list of major food allergens is "a victory for the allergy community," after the FASTER Act was signed into law.

According to in 2019, about 1 in 200 people report having a sesame allergy, and of those reporting convincing allergy symptoms, about 1 in 4 have experienced severe reactions.

Dr. Scott H. Sicherer, one of the authors of the study and director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai, said in an email to Yahoo News that other countries such as Canada and Australia, and the European Union, have included sesame in their labeling laws for years, “and, happily, now the US laws also include sesame.”

“For our patients, going forward this means that sesame cannot be hidden in umbrella terms such as ‘natural flavoring’ or ‘spices’ and people will not have to make a mistake because a word like ‘tahini’ (which is sesame paste) is on a label but not the word ‘sesame,’” Sicherer said.

Sesame can be found in seed, oil or paste form — from baked goods and bread crumbs to sushi, soups, dressings and sauces.

Symptoms of a sesame allergy are and may include difficulty breathing, low pulse rate, itchiness or swelling inside the mouth, hives and even — a severe, life-threatening reaction that causes the body to go into shock. While may be treated with prescribed or over-the-counter antihistamines, a severe reaction may require an emergency injection of epinephrine and a trip to the emergency room. Requiring that sesame be identified on labels, experts say, means that consumers will be less vulnerable to accidental exposure.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Devo

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Devo

Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Shine My Crown

Black Women Say Yet Another Black-Owned Hair Product Has Abandoned Them for White Market

A growing group of naturalistas has begun to express frustration towards a Black-owned hair product that has begun to market its products to White women. Ronelle Tshiela is one of them. In a recent Washington Post feature, the 23-year-old said she would travel to great distances to find Mielle Organics, a skin and haircare product line made with natural ingredients for women with natural hair.
Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
shefinds

2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging

We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
Psychiatric Times

Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants

Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
Albany Herald

FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week

The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug. Lecanemab -- one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline...
dallasexpress.com

Scientists May be Close to Cancer Vaccine

Doctors are reportedly one step closer to treating and preventing glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new research, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, represents the culmination of decades of cancer treatment research. Harvard University scientists developed the apparently promising vaccine by genetically engineering brain cancer cells. Perhaps most...
msn.com

The 25 worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate

Slide 1 of 26: It's no surprise that Americans love their beer. Despite having a relatively old legal drinking age compared to the international standard of 18, America still ranked among the drunkest countries in the world in 2021. The previous year, legal consumers in the U.S. drank an average of 26 gallons of beer per person. Craft beers, in particular, are growing in popularity in the U.S. In 2021, craft beer sales rose nearly 8%, compared to 1% for the overall beer market. A dramatic jump in the number of breweries nationwide began around 2010, increasing from 1,813 that year to 9,247 as of 2021. But as it turns out, Americans also hate their beer. Beer Advocate allows users to rank and leave comments on any beer commercially available, and critics who pick up on watery taste and over-carbonation do not mince words. Ironically, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most bought nationwide, including Corona Extra and Bud Light. This could be because American drinking culture uniquely prizes low-quality, light-bodied beer that can be drunk quickly in large quantities. America has a more dysfunctional drinking culture than most other countries. The fraternity system and massive sporting events (not to mention tailgates) are just two examples of cultural staples that eschew other countries' fondness for moderation and pacing when drinking. Overall, however, the rise in popularity of craft beers may very well mean that these rankings will soon be reflected in sales numbers. This shift has already begun: over the past decade, regional breweries have stolen a more significant portion of national annual beer sales from global giants. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was less than 60%. As tastes become more refined, average beer prices are increasing as well, reflecting consumer demand for a higher-quality product. So which beers are Americans "hate-drinking?" Stacker compiled a list of the worst-rated beers in the world, using ratings from Beer Advocate. This list was created by choosing those with the worst rank among beers with more than 100 ratings. To diversify the beers' origins, Stacker selected a maximum of five beers per brewery for ranking. You may also like: IPAs to Pilsners: The best beer of every type.
WSAV News 3

AstraZeneca’s preventative COVID treatment likely not effective against XBB.1.5: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that AstraZeneca’s preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is likely ineffective against the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant due to its similarity to other mutations of the virus that are also not neutralized by the treatment. In a statement, the FDA said it “does not anticipate that Evusheld […]
psychologytoday.com

How to Cut Out Sugar Without Noticing

Many people struggle to cut out processed sugar. Instead of trying to quit "cold turkey," we can reduce sugar intake by staying below the "Just Noticeable Difference" (JND). By staying below the JND, it's possible to cut out processed sugar without noticing any change has occurred. I grew up in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy