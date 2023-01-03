Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Fact Check Team: The device that helped restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat
WASHINGTON (TND) — Around 400,000 Americans experience sudden cardiac arrest each year, the condition that caused Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin to collapse mid-game earlier this week. An automatic external defibrillator (AED) was used to help restore Hamlin’s heartbeat. An AED is a portable device used to treat...
Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale
Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t. While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, talking after tube removed from his throat, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
AFC North showdown: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens prediction
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make steady progress in his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday’s game at Paycor Stadium, and the positive news is an invitation for us to talk about football again. Here is my prediction for the Bengals' regular-season finale: NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. Baltimore...
Fans left wondering where AFC Championship game will be played
Following the NFL's changes to playoff games, fans waiting to find out where the AFC Championship game will be played.
Durant Criticizes ‘Entitled’ NBA Fans Who Question Players’ Effort
The Nets star weighed in on the modern fan’s expectations of players during the regular season.
