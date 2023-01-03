ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: The device that helped restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat

WASHINGTON (TND) — Around 400,000 Americans experience sudden cardiac arrest each year, the condition that caused Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin to collapse mid-game earlier this week. An automatic external defibrillator (AED) was used to help restore Hamlin’s heartbeat. An AED is a portable device used to treat...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale

Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t.  While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UpNorthLive.com

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, talking after tube removed from his throat, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy