Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
kptv.com
New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
WWEEK
Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
ijpr.org
Rep. Salinas, other Oregon freshman US lawmakers, can’t begin work until speaker chosen
Congresswoman-elect Andrea Salinas represents Oregon’s 6th district. The state’s newest district covers parts of Southwest Portland and the Willamette Valley. But Salinas can’t be sworn in until House Republicans choose their next leader. OPB’s All Things Considered Host Tiffany Camhi spoke with Salinas about what this could...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, cagey and on crutches, hobbles into first City Council meeting of the year
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hobbled into council chambers Wednesday morning, using a pair of black forearm crutches to slowly make his way to the dais during the City Council’s first meeting of the year. Wheeler and his staff were cagey about the mayor’s condition, despite repeated questions from The...
Town halls set on controversial Metro land swap for development
Two town halls are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5, on a controversial land swap intended to jump start additional residential construction in Tigard.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shakes up city bureau assignments
With the stroke of his pen, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reshuffled some of the city’s largest and most high-profile agencies — from transportation and parks to fire and housing — into new City Council members’ hands late last week. Those decisions, revealed Tuesday, come as Portland’s...
WWEEK
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
streetroots.org
How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords
In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
WWEEK
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Republicans Hate McCarthy, "Cagey" Wheeler on Crutches, and Goodbye Sweet Alex! ❤️
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! As we know,...
WWEEK
Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.
Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
Case of Clark County deputy who shot and killed off-duty Vancouver police officer remains in limbo
An expert panel of attorneys could not reach agreement on whether a Clark County sheriff’s deputy should face criminal charges for shooting and killing an off-duty Vancouver police officer – a rare circumstance for Washington law enforcement officers who have used deadly force. The five members of the...
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs
Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
