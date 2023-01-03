ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitaonthecheap.com

Walking and Biking Trails Wichita Kansas

Not much is cheaper or more relaxing than taking a walk or biking outside. Thankfully, there are some really great walking and biking trails in Wichita that ensure we never get bored with the scenery. From picnics to biking to fishing, Wichita is the best place to do so. Discover 9 of Wichita’s best walking and biking trails.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side

Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Meet Kevin from 'The Office' at Wichita Skykings opening weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new professional basketball team hits the court for the first time in March, and if you're a season ticket holder you can meet Kevin from hit sitcom "The Office." Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone will be in Wichita during the Skykings opening weekend March...
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals

I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
WICHITA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Easton Recognized by ABA

NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Señor Burgers will celebrate their grand opening this Friday

Make way for Señor Burgers, who celebrates this grand opening this Friday, Jan. 6. They are taking over the space at 2959 S Hillside St. Suite 500 that used to house the original Azul 21 restaurant along with Birrieria La Nieta De Villa, the original Angry Elephant space and many other eateries.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed

After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
WICHITA, KS

