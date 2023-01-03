Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant opening in Kansas
If you love trying interesting new restaurants, you may be interested to learn that a new local eatery serving up a unique combination of entrees is opening its doors to the public in Kansas today. Read on to learn more.
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Walking and Biking Trails Wichita Kansas
Not much is cheaper or more relaxing than taking a walk or biking outside. Thankfully, there are some really great walking and biking trails in Wichita that ensure we never get bored with the scenery. From picnics to biking to fishing, Wichita is the best place to do so. Discover 9 of Wichita’s best walking and biking trails.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
KAKE TV
Meet Kevin from 'The Office' at Wichita Skykings opening weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new professional basketball team hits the court for the first time in March, and if you're a season ticket holder you can meet Kevin from hit sitcom "The Office." Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone will be in Wichita during the Skykings opening weekend March...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals
I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
tkmagazine.com
Easton Recognized by ABA
NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
wichitabyeb.com
Señor Burgers will celebrate their grand opening this Friday
Make way for Señor Burgers, who celebrates this grand opening this Friday, Jan. 6. They are taking over the space at 2959 S Hillside St. Suite 500 that used to house the original Azul 21 restaurant along with Birrieria La Nieta De Villa, the original Angry Elephant space and many other eateries.
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
KWCH.com
1 killed in house fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 1/4/23: Leslie Coffee Co, Napoli Italian Eatery, Monarch, Pumphouse and more
Some random updates in our restaurant community. Here’s a list of quick bite size news to keep you up to date on changes taking place in Wichita. Hours are changing at the Delano coffee shop. They will now be open Tuesday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the winner beginning January 8.
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
