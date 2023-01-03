ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy

TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
South Dakota Searchlight

U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War.  The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by […] The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
