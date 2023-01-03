ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

By Vivian Muniz, Julie Dunphy
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2x6x_0k2BkCXH00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger.

Bryan Kohberger expected to waive extradition

Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USuf7_0k2BkCXH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPx4X_0k2BkCXH00
PAcast

The commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick was joined by Major Christopher Paris. Each first tipped their hand to the men and women from the state police in Troop N and the SERT team involved in the arrest.

Major Christopher Paris stated they were contacted by the FBI to help with surveillance of Kohberger after Idaho law enforcement issued a search warrant for his arrest.

Pennsylvania State Police SERT unit was then called to serve the search warrant, as it was a high-risk situation due to Kohberger being charged with quadruple homicide.

The search warrant was served in the early hours of December 30 to protect the investigators as well as Kohberger, explained Major Paris.

Paris said as they apprehended Kohberger multiple windows were broken in the process as they approached the home in Indian Mountain Lake Development in Chestnuthill Township where he was reported to have lived with his parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dD9RT_0k2BkCXH00
Major Christopher Paris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z71Mh_0k2BkCXH00
District Attorney of Monroe County Mike Mancuso
PAcast

Major Christopher Paris stated multiple items were seized from the home along with a white Elantra vehicle as part of the Idaho investigation.

First Assistant District Attorney of Monroe County Mike Mancuso believes Kohberger waived his extraction hearing to know the details of the court documents regarding his charges.

Officials confirm that Pennsylvania State Police will not release information on when Koherger will leave Pennsylvania. however, there is a 10-day limit for Kohbeger to return to Idaho.

Below you can watch the full press conference from Pennsylvania State Police regarding Bryan Kohbeger’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DNA and genetic genealogy led to the arrest of Idaho murder suspect in Pennsylvania

The arrest of Pennsylvania resident Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students has brought attention to the use of DNA databases in criminal cases. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, has been charged with murder and felony burglary for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. According to a law enforcement source, authorities were able...
MOSCOW, ID
NorthcentralPA.com

State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot

On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne

HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy