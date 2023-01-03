Read full article on original website
Reilly Hamer
3d ago
How long has this been going on now? These idiots burglarizing high-end stores in this area. Store owners should know better by now than to leave inventory in the store after hours.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers strike 3 times in 70 minutes in West Loop, Near North Side
Chicago — Armed carjackers stole three vehicles in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon in the West Loop and on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police. A 6-year-old girl was inside one of the cars when the hijackers struck. Initial indications were that the three crimes might be related.
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
cwbchicago.com
West Loop hotel valet carjacked at gunpoint, another hijacking reported in Logan Square
Chicago — A hotel valet attendant was carjacked of a customer’s BMW in the West Loop on Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police. Then, Wednesday evening, armed carjackers stole another man’s BMW in Logan Square. The 25-year-old valet attendant had just parked the BMW X3 when four...
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
cwbchicago.com
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
Woman sucker-punched in River North, warns of another random attack
The victim said the offender made his way across the street as if nothing had happened.
fox32chicago.com
5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store
CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
Chicago police investigating break-in at North Side dealership
Burglars broke into a North Side car dealership Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglars hit Magnificent Mile store on Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows crooks smashing their way into a Mag Mile store, and then wheeling out bins full of merchandise. It happened Christmas morning at Bottega Veneta in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, in at least the third time the upscale boutique has been hit since the pandemic.
fox32chicago.com
Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 WeeksBabbel|. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was...
Man, 23, charged in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery sprees claim at least 8 more victims from Wicker Park to Lower West Side
Chicago — Groups of armed men robbed at least eight victims during two waves of crime stretching from Wicker Park and Humboldt Park to the Lower West Side on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police reports. Despite several arrests, the same areas have been hit repeatedly by similar robbery sprees since mid-November.
Video shows intense 2018 shootout between Chicago gang members in Beverly
***WARNING: The above footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion.*** Surveillance video captured the moments shots were exchanged between rival gang members on Dec. 18, 2018 in the Beverly neighborhood.
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
Teen boy charged in double Englewood shooting that left 1 dead: Chicago police
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
Comments / 6