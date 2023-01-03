ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Police investigating overnight shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Providence

(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night following a shooting in Providence. The Providence Police Department responded to a shooting on Reservoir Avenue just before midnight. Police say the male victim was shot in the stomach area. The injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police. Currently,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy