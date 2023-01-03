Read full article on original website
Providence man indicted in deadly shooting
A Providence man accused of shooting and killing someone outside of a gentleman's club last year is facing new charges.
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to prison for continuing fraud conspiracy after first arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday for committing acts of fraud before and after his initial arrest for bank fraud. Rachon Waite, 32, previously admitted that between Dec. 2020 and June 2021, he recruited people on social media to use their personal information to cash fraudulent checks.
Man accused of exposing himself to juvenile at Warwick Mall
Michael Medeiros, 48, of Providence, was arrested on Dec. 19 on charges of kidnapping and indecent exposure/disorderly conduct.
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
Timeline: Warwick City Park murder case
John "Jack" Fay's murder went unsolved for several years until DNA evidence linked a suspect to the crime.
Dartmouth man gets 3-5 years for rape, witness intimidation
Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.
Man who jumped off bridge to escape police pleads guilty
Joseph Darosa was convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms.
iheart.com
Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity
A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
ABC6.com
Providence Police investigating overnight shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
nrinow.news
Two Burrillville teens arrested for felony assault of police officers
BURRILLVILLE – Two teenage girls were remanded to the Rhode Island Training School after first trying to evade, and then physically assaulting and threatening police officers during an incident last month. The girls, both age 17 and from Burrillville, were charged with two counts of felony assault of a...
New Bedford Man Dies in Apparent Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
DARTMOUTH — A man from New Bedford has died in an apparent suicide by hanging at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 5 — just one day after the new county sheriff was sworn in. The District Attorney's office said the man was...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket
(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night following a shooting in Providence. The Providence Police Department responded to a shooting on Reservoir Avenue just before midnight. Police say the male victim was shot in the stomach area. The injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police. Currently,...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
White supremacist group passes out recruitment pamphlets through North Kingstown, police say
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Police Department said a white supremacist group has been passing out recruitment pamphlets. Cpt. John Urban said on Jan. 3, the police department received an email from a resident on Wickham Road stating that he found a “suspicious and offensive pamphlet in his driveway.”
