John Klingberg scored at 1:08 of overtime, Mason McTavish had his first career multi-goal game with two goals and two assists and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.Troy Terry had a rush to the net and placed a perfect pass to Klingberg in front as he put it past Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen for his fifth goal of the season.Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome also scored for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz stopped 37 shots to improve his career record to 8-1 against the Sharks.McTavish has six points (three goals, three...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO