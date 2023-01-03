ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

New Yankees Executive Reveals Why He Took The Job

The New York Yankees made two major front office hires this week. First, they secured the smarts of former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean; and then they brought in former Montreal Expos and New York Mets decision-maker Omar Minaya as advisors. Evidently, they want to surround general manager...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry

NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Minaya joined the New York Yankees on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations, making him the third former general manager in current GM Brian Cashman's front office. The 64-year-old Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Montreal Expos...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

D-backs sign 3-time All-Star Evan Longoria to 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing on Thursday. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Brian Cashman fires back at analytics critics after Brian Sabean, Omar Minaya hires

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have made a couple of high-profile hires to their front office in recent days, bringing in two former general managers in Brian Sabean and Omar Minaya. Many associated with the sport have attributed such hires to the Yankees’ desire to have more of a balanc between old-school and the analytics in their front office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office

The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department. Minaya is best known for his years running... The post Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Peter Seidler’s baseball DNA building contender in San Diego Padres

Peter Seidler is not your typical billionaire as baseball is in his DNA. The San Diego Padres owner/chairman is the grandson of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley. The legacy of his family’s name in major league baseball is safely secure. But Seidler hopes to enhance their reputation as builders of perennial contending baseball teams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: I Love New York

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets is expected to look “drastically” different than the originally reported 12-year deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Carlos Correa posted a picture on his Instagram story Tuesday with his son wearing a “I Love NY” shirt. Do with that information what you will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Steinbrenner’s $7B Yankee Renaissance: Stars, TV and Global Appeal

“Oh my God, I’m going to die next to George Steinbrenner,” Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball commissioner, said in a phone interview when asked about personal remembrances of one of baseball’s most colorful owners. By coincidence, the two of them were seated next to each other on a commercial flight from Tampa to New York in the late 1980s that was struck by lightning. Manfred calls it his most frightening experience ever on a plane. Yet even lightning was no match for The Boss. It was 50 years ago this week that a Steinbrenner-led group bought the New York Yankees for $8.8...
NEW YORK STATE

