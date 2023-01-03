“Oh my God, I’m going to die next to George Steinbrenner,” Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball commissioner, said in a phone interview when asked about personal remembrances of one of baseball’s most colorful owners. By coincidence, the two of them were seated next to each other on a commercial flight from Tampa to New York in the late 1980s that was struck by lightning. Manfred calls it his most frightening experience ever on a plane. Yet even lightning was no match for The Boss. It was 50 years ago this week that a Steinbrenner-led group bought the New York Yankees for $8.8...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO