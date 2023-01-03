Read full article on original website
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
These Three Teams are Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Johnny Cueto
The San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins are among teams targeting free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
San Diego Padres Sign Former White Sox Outfielder to One-Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent outfielder Adam Engel, the Padres announced on Twitter Friday. Engel played the first six years of his Major League career for the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .225 with a .280 On Base Percentage and .631 OPS.
New Yankees Executive Reveals Why He Took The Job
The New York Yankees made two major front office hires this week. First, they secured the smarts of former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean; and then they brought in former Montreal Expos and New York Mets decision-maker Omar Minaya as advisors. Evidently, they want to surround general manager...
Omar Minaya Regrets Nixing Zack Wheeler Trade With Yankees
Minaya revealed new details this week about trade negotiations between the Yankees and Mets back in 2019
SF Giants may have lost yet another important piece of the puzzle
The San Francisco Giants have lost one of the members of the pitching coaching staff. It’s been an offseason of losses for the San Francisco Giants. After the Giants appeared to have landed Arson, er, Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees swooped in and re-signed him. Then, they...
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry
NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Minaya joined the New York Yankees on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations, making him the third former general manager in current GM Brian Cashman's front office. The 64-year-old Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Montreal Expos...
D-backs sign 3-time All-Star Evan Longoria to 1-year deal
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing on Thursday. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman fires back at analytics critics after Brian Sabean, Omar Minaya hires
Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have made a couple of high-profile hires to their front office in recent days, bringing in two former general managers in Brian Sabean and Omar Minaya. Many associated with the sport have attributed such hires to the Yankees’ desire to have more of a balanc between old-school and the analytics in their front office.
Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office
The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department. Minaya is best known for his years running... The post Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peter Seidler’s baseball DNA building contender in San Diego Padres
Peter Seidler is not your typical billionaire as baseball is in his DNA. The San Diego Padres owner/chairman is the grandson of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley. The legacy of his family’s name in major league baseball is safely secure. But Seidler hopes to enhance their reputation as builders of perennial contending baseball teams.
Mets Morning News: I Love New York
Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets is expected to look “drastically” different than the originally reported 12-year deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Carlos Correa posted a picture on his Instagram story Tuesday with his son wearing a “I Love NY” shirt. Do with that information what you will.
Steinbrenner’s $7B Yankee Renaissance: Stars, TV and Global Appeal
“Oh my God, I’m going to die next to George Steinbrenner,” Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball commissioner, said in a phone interview when asked about personal remembrances of one of baseball’s most colorful owners. By coincidence, the two of them were seated next to each other on a commercial flight from Tampa to New York in the late 1980s that was struck by lightning. Manfred calls it his most frightening experience ever on a plane. Yet even lightning was no match for The Boss. It was 50 years ago this week that a Steinbrenner-led group bought the New York Yankees for $8.8...
