Florida sees hundreds of migrants in boat landings over weekend, sheriff calls it 'mass migration crisis’
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, prompting a park closure while authorities respond.
Cruise ships returning to Florida ports rescue 24 migrants, including five from Cuba
At least 24 migrants bound for the Florida coast were rescued by two cruise ships Monday after their makeshift vessels were stranded at sea.
Arrival of Cuban migrants forces temporary closure of Dry Tortugas National Park
U.S. authorities are investigating an unusual flurry of Cuban landings in the Florida Keys that by New Year’s Day had nearly topped 500 as the National Park Service announced the temporarily closure of Dry Tortugas National Park to the public to provide care for some of the arrivals.
‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys
At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’
EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Cuban migrant arrivals overwhelm federal immigration officials in the Florida Keys
So many people from Cuba are arriving in the Florida Keys that days could go by before federal officials are able to pick up migrants on the side of U.S. 1 to be processed, according to local law enforcement.
Florida Keys' Dry Tortugas National Park to shut down after hundreds of immigrants arrive
The Florida Keys' Dry Tortugas National Park plans to shut down due to a sudden influx of hundreds of immigrants.
More migrants land in Keys, risking lives to escape ‘terrible situation’ in Cuba
About 40 men, women and some small children entered the next stage in their migration from Cuba to the United States Wednesday when they were processed by the Border Patrol at the agency’s station in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon.
Inside an Arizona anti-smuggling unit ride-along
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — A lack of manpower along the southern border is forcing authorities to release suspected smugglers. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley was able to go on a ride-along with a specialized anti-smuggling unit with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, NewsNation learned how thin the U.S. Border Patrol is being stretched.
21 Illegal Immigrants Come Ashore On Peanut Island Off Lake Worth Inlet
The 19 adults and two children were being turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for likely repatriation to their home country.
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
After DHS misstep, Salazar right to demand U.S. let Cuban asylum seekers stay | Opinion
The United States cannot be in the business of endangering the lives back home of those who seek asylum here, writes the Editorial Board.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
CBP reducing number of aerostats along southern border
New Year's Day marked the start of a reduction in the number of moored surveillance balloons along the border, according to Customs and Border Protection. Aerostats are designed to hover hundreds, if not thousands of feet in the sky, watching for activity on the ground and the air depending on the camera or satellite system it uses.
Photos reveal plight of the Cuban migrants detained by Border Patrol in Florida Keys
Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys since Christmas, escaping the island nation’s economic crisis and political repression.
U.S. plans to expand border expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians – sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is planning to use pandemic-era restrictions to expel many Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught at the southwest border back to Mexico, while simultaneously allowing some to enter the United States by air on humanitarian grounds, according to three U.S. officials familiar on the matter.
Hundreds of Cuban migrants heading to Key West after landing on Keys island, Coast Guard says
Hundreds of Cuban migrants who were stranded on remote islands off a Florida Keys national park for almost a week were shipped to Key West Thursday.
140 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning after a sail freighter with what appeared to be more than 100 Haitian migrants onboard attempted to make landfall in Key Largo. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 140 people were seen coming onto land in a neighborhood just...
Migrants Surging to the Border ‘Pray to God’ for End of Title 42
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—Thousands of migrants have arrived at the northern Mexican border in recent days in hopes of crossing into the U.S. legally, driven by word that the Biden administration will end a Trump-era policy prohibiting their entry into the U.S. The scene is playing out across the...
