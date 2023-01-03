Read full article on original website
1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of N 10th St. a little before 10 a.m. Friday. Terre Haute Police Chief Bill...
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 and Alexander St near Carlisle.
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them...
Local Salvation Army donations impacted by winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Salvation Army says because of bad weather during the final days of its bellringing campaign, it failed to reach its fundraising goal. But it’s not too late to help. The Vigo County Salvation Army says it raised 114 thousand dollars....
Marshall librarian chosen for IL Road Scholar Program
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jamie Poorman, the Head Librarian of the Marshall, Illinois Public Library has recently been added to the Illinois Road Scholar Speakers program. Sponsored by Illinois Humanities, The Road Scholar Speakers program provides communities throughout the state with the opportunity to learn about the Humanities through...
Ritz Theatre in Rockville seeking donors for upgrades
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Ritz Theatre in Rockville dates back to 1912 and could use a little TLC. Those involved with the theatre want to update the electrical system throughout the building. The update will allow for the installation of a new lighting feature used in live performances.
