ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Northern closure of Highway 1 reopens in Big Sur through Saturday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 near Big Sur reopened on for Friday and Saturday. The California Department of Transportation announced that it would momentarily reopen the highway from 8 a.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the northern closure point. The highway had been closed from...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
CAMBRIA, CA
KSBW.com

Point Lobos to remain closed for damage assessments

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — After several days of strong winds and rain, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve will remain closed this weekend. Park officials decided to keep Point Lobos closed over the weekend as they conduct damage assessments. Officials reported that the closure will likely extend into next week, and...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Update: Highway 1 reopened at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Update - 9:50 a.m.:Highway 1 at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos in Carmel has fully reopened after flooding earlier this morning, Caltrans. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone

For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Large wave slams into a Carmel home causing 'extensive damage'

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy