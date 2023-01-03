Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Central Coast residents still without power after 2 days
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two days after winds and rain wiped out power for thousands on the Central Coast, many were still in the dark on Friday. More than 5,000 customers in the Santa Cruz mountains are expected to reach 48-hours without power by the end of Friday. In...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
Urban infrastructure was designed to take stormwater out to the ocean quickly. Now, California needs that precious water.
KSBW.com
Northern closure of Highway 1 reopens in Big Sur through Saturday
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 near Big Sur reopened on for Friday and Saturday. The California Department of Transportation announced that it would momentarily reopen the highway from 8 a.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the northern closure point. The highway had been closed from...
Bakersfield Now
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
KSBW.com
Point Lobos to remain closed for damage assessments
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — After several days of strong winds and rain, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve will remain closed this weekend. Park officials decided to keep Point Lobos closed over the weekend as they conduct damage assessments. Officials reported that the closure will likely extend into next week, and...
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
Highway 154 closed due to rock slides as Central Coast sees downed trees and flooding
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
KSBW.com
Update: Highway 1 reopened at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Update - 9:50 a.m.:Highway 1 at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos in Carmel has fully reopened after flooding earlier this morning, Caltrans. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Central Coast braces for full brunt of the latest Pacific storm which may include significant flooding threats
A boat crash at East Beach is linked to the rough seas with the latest storm. Emergency crews plan to remove these vessels before they break up. The post Central Coast braces for full brunt of the latest Pacific storm which may include significant flooding threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone
For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
KSBW.com
Large wave slams into a Carmel home causing 'extensive damage'
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
KSBW.com
Update: Less than 1k PG&E customers still in the dark on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. PG&E crews have been able to restore power to some customers. As of 4 p.m., 943 customers were still in the dark on the Monterey Peninsula, mostly in Pebble Beach, Carmel and along Highway 68. See the latest update from PG&E here. Thousands...
Big rigs and buses made prior to 2010 no longer allowed on CA roads
STATEWIDE – The California rule banning big rig trucks and large buses made prior to 2010, went into effect January 1. The law is an effort to reduce toxic air contaminants (TACs) emissions from exhaust.
EWG
PG&E reports nuclear reactor welding leak at Diablo Canyon facility
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric found damage to part of a reactor cooling system at the aging Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in California, but it hasn’t yet answered key questions about the extent of the problem. PG&E is the owner of the state’s last remaining nuclear...
KSBW.com
Highway 1 closed in both directions due to rockslides; no estimated reopening time: Caltrans
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — According to Caltrans, the southern limit of the Highway 1 closure on the Big Sur coast has been moved 10 miles south due to ongoing issues with flowing water and debris in the roadway south of Ragged Point. The new southern limit of the closure...
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
Heavy snowpack and recent storms may not translate to more farm water
The California snowpack is starting off strong, but for farmers, these high numbers may not translate into more water for their crops.
KSBW.com
Kids science camp in Boulder Creek evacuated due to potential bridge collapse
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Wednesday afternoon, before the atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz Mountains, hundreds of kids had to be evacuated. Approximately 200 children from the Bay Area were evacuated from a science camp in Boulder Creek by Santa Cruz Metro buses. The children were evacuated due to...
