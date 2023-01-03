Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Hyde Park shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery on South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said someone in a vehicle pointed a gun at the 57-year-old man and demanded his belongings, but the man tried to run away. That's when he was shot, CPD said.
Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
fox32chicago.com
2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
Man, 23, charged in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
Man found shot dead in West Englewood, police say
Kavatish Wallace, 23, was found on the ground at 66th and Hoyne with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder about 3:50 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Teen boy charged in double Englewood shooting that left 1 dead: Chicago police
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
Bicyclist shot after witnessing North Side break-in, Chicago police say
A man on a bicycle was shot after witnessing an attempted break-in on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
Driver charged after loaded gun, marijuana found in car in River North
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after a traffic stop netted a gun and marijuana Wednesday night in the River North neighborhood. Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 WeeksBabbel|. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was...
Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor
CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
