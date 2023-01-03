ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 WeeksBabbel|. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor

CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
