accesswdun.com
Charlie Chase announces plans to run for Georgia House District 119
Businessman Charlie Chase announced Tuesday plans to run in the special election for the Barrow County-based Georgia House District 119 after the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey. Chase is one of five Republicans who qualified to run in the Jan. 31 special election. He previously ran unsuccessfully for State Senate...
accesswdun.com
Gas prices on the rise in first week of 2023
Gas prices have increased slightly in the first week of the new year. According to the latest report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Georgia was $2.81 on Wednesday morning. That's up 10 cents from the previous week. That price is still 15 cents lower...
accesswdun.com
Over $234 million to be used to expand high-speed internet in Georgia
Banks County and Jackson County are part of 28 Georgia counties that will soon receive funds to expand high-speed internet access through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion to help improve connectivity...
accesswdun.com
9th District GOP Chairman Rebecca Yardley to run for Georgia GOP Chairman
9th district GOP Chairman Rebecca Yardley announced Thursday that she will be running for the Chairmanship of the Georgia Republican Party. “Our Party deserves a chairman who is fully focused on taking the steps required to win Georgia elections,” Yardley said in a press release. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible work done on the county and district levels. Now it’s time to have our top leadership at the state match the same energy, concentration, and drive shown by our local members daily.”
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Washington Post reporter Matt Brown talks Georgia politics
Washington Post reporter Matt Brown joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Friday to talk about the latest in Georgia politics. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP in speech
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
accesswdun.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
