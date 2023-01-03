9th district GOP Chairman Rebecca Yardley announced Thursday that she will be running for the Chairmanship of the Georgia Republican Party. “Our Party deserves a chairman who is fully focused on taking the steps required to win Georgia elections,” Yardley said in a press release. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible work done on the county and district levels. Now it’s time to have our top leadership at the state match the same energy, concentration, and drive shown by our local members daily.”

