Not so fast: The Ohio Republican Party could consider a resolution censuring 22 GOP state lawmakers who joined Democrats in the Ohio House to elect GOP state Rep. Jason Stephens as speaker over a rival Republican, but first committee members need to choose a new leader. Andrew Tobias reports that backers of Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams, a candidate for chairman of the state party, are circulating a draft resolution to censure those lawmakers. The committee is scheduled to vote on a replacement for outgoing chairman Bob Paduchik on Friday.

OHIO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO