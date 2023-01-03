ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 10

Nick Smith
3d ago

Just look at our House in Congress. This is what they get from gerrymandered districts. They are only for themselves, not our Country!

Reply
3
Eric Boddie
3d ago

Can win because.you have unpopular policy so you have to cheat.

Reply
11
Kathy Bumgardner
3d ago

Gop if we cant win we will redistrict....

Reply(6)
14
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio GOP leader candidate looks to punish lawmakers who worked with Democrats to choose speaker: Capitol Letter

Not so fast: The Ohio Republican Party could consider a resolution censuring 22 GOP state lawmakers who joined Democrats in the Ohio House to elect GOP state Rep. Jason Stephens as speaker over a rival Republican, but first committee members need to choose a new leader. Andrew Tobias reports that backers of Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams, a candidate for chairman of the state party, are circulating a draft resolution to censure those lawmakers. The committee is scheduled to vote on a replacement for outgoing chairman Bob Paduchik on Friday.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio voters will need photo ID for in-person voting, under bill signed by Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday signed a bill that will require Ohio voters to show a photo ID when voting in person, either early or on Election Day. House Bill 458 replaces current law, which gives voters the option of presenting alternate forms of ID, like a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck with their current address. The bill includes a provision requiring the state BMV to issue free state ID cards to those who request them.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Alex Triantafilou named new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alex Triantafilou, the longtime leader of the Hamilton County Republican Party, has been named as the next chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. Triantafilou will replace Bob Paduchik, who had led the state party since February 2021, following a vote Friday in suburban Columbus by the Ohio Republican Party’s central committee.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s 2022 U.S. Senate race shatters spending records

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Candidates, their affiliates and outside political groups spent almost as much on the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Ohio than in the previous three elections combined, according to campaign finance data. The massive spending on last year’s race was fueled by record-busting personal fundraising by the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work as a Medicare Appeal Officer for eight years. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Biden and McConnell bipartisanship bridge: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Networks covering the chaos of the House Speaker vote did a split screen contrast of it with the bipartisan Biden-McConnell bridge summit over the Ohio River Wednesday with Republican and Democratic Governors and Senators of Kentucky and Ohio, there to commemorate the bipartisan Infrastructure Law being put to good use.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy