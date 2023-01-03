Read full article on original website
Nick Smith
3d ago
Just look at our House in Congress. This is what they get from gerrymandered districts. They are only for themselves, not our Country!
3
Eric Boddie
3d ago
Can win because.you have unpopular policy so you have to cheat.
11
Kathy Bumgardner
3d ago
Gop if we cant win we will redistrict....
14
Ohio GOP leader candidate looks to punish lawmakers who worked with Democrats to choose speaker: Capitol Letter
Not so fast: The Ohio Republican Party could consider a resolution censuring 22 GOP state lawmakers who joined Democrats in the Ohio House to elect GOP state Rep. Jason Stephens as speaker over a rival Republican, but first committee members need to choose a new leader. Andrew Tobias reports that backers of Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams, a candidate for chairman of the state party, are circulating a draft resolution to censure those lawmakers. The committee is scheduled to vote on a replacement for outgoing chairman Bob Paduchik on Friday.
Ohio voters will need photo ID for in-person voting, under bill signed by Gov. Mike DeWine
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday signed a bill that will require Ohio voters to show a photo ID when voting in person, either early or on Election Day. House Bill 458 replaces current law, which gives voters the option of presenting alternate forms of ID, like a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck with their current address. The bill includes a provision requiring the state BMV to issue free state ID cards to those who request them.
Ohio Republican Party passes resolution condemning 22 GOP lawmakers over bipartisan Ohio House speaker vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Republican Party has voted to condemn newly-elected Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and the other 21 Republican House members who joined with minority Democrats to elect him to his position earlier this week. The Ohio Republican Party’s central committee overwhelmingly approved a censure resolution...
New Ohio speaker likely means pause on push to raise constitutional amendment threshold: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the harried days of the fall lame-duck legislature, Republicans proposed making it harder for Ohioans to approve constitutional amendments by raising the vote threshold from 50% plus one to 60%. The...
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
‘Sick of political games:’ What Northeast Ohio history students are learning from U.S. House speakership drama
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The historic level of chaos as the U.S. House of Representatives’ Republican majority holds vote after vote to determine who should become the next speaker may not be good government, but it has provided good learning material for Ohio’s history, government and social studies teachers.
Former Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone gets six-figure fine, 5-year ban on running for office in elections case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Joe Blystone, who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Mike DeWine in the Republican primary election last May, will part with $180,000 in campaign funds and not run for office for five years, as part of a settlement of a state elections complaint. Under a deal Blystone reached Thursday...
Alex Triantafilou named new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alex Triantafilou, the longtime leader of the Hamilton County Republican Party, has been named as the next chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. Triantafilou will replace Bob Paduchik, who had led the state party since February 2021, following a vote Friday in suburban Columbus by the Ohio Republican Party’s central committee.
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
Would-be Ohio GOP leader pushes resolution censuring Republican lawmakers over Ohio House speaker vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio – One of the leading candidates to become the next head of the Ohio Republican Party is proposing to formally rebuke the 22 GOP state lawmakers who teamed up with Democrats earlier this week to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker of the Ohio House over a rival Republican candidate.
Ohio’s 2022 U.S. Senate race shatters spending records
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Candidates, their affiliates and outside political groups spent almost as much on the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Ohio than in the previous three elections combined, according to campaign finance data. The massive spending on last year’s race was fueled by record-busting personal fundraising by the...
New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work as a Medicare Appeal Officer for eight years. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s […]
Attorney general, former lawmakers subpoenaed to testify in public corruption trial of ex-House Speaker Larry Householder
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state attorney general and several former lawmakers have received word of government subpoenas compelling them to appear at the upcoming criminal trial of Ohio’s former House Speaker. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost confirmed Thursday he has not yet received a subpoena but was told...
Ohio Rep. Derek Merrin: Jason Stephens used my father’s death to become Ohio House speaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State Rep. Derek Merrin accused state Rep. Jason Stephens and his supporters of stepping up their efforts to stop him from becoming Ohio House Speaker while he was in a hospice with his dying father. In an interview with cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, Merrin, a Toledo-area Republican, also said...
Biden and McConnell bipartisanship bridge: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Networks covering the chaos of the House Speaker vote did a split screen contrast of it with the bipartisan Biden-McConnell bridge summit over the Ohio River Wednesday with Republican and Democratic Governors and Senators of Kentucky and Ohio, there to commemorate the bipartisan Infrastructure Law being put to good use.
Proposal to make it harder to change Ohio Constitution likely stalled again after surprise House leadership change
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The surprising development this week that saw minority Democrats voting with a block of Republicans to elect Republican Rep. Jason Stephens as Ohio House speaker likely will have major ramifications for groups seeking to change the state constitution. That could mean that those who want to...
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
DeWine signs bill critics say jeopardizes current and future affordable housing projects
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill critics say will block affordable housing developments. The change prevents a project from receiving both Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits. Ben Eilerman with Over-the-Rhine Community Housing says the law even seems to be retroactive, meaning some...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
