Lawsuit: Akron police officer shoved snow in man’s face, blocking his airways during arrest

Akron PD faces lawsuit after officer packed snow in mouth of man during arrest
The City of Akron and seven current and former members of its police department are now facing a civil rights lawsuit concerning the Feb. 7, 2021 arrest of 28-year-old Charles Hicks II.
Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest sues
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed […]
Police investigating shooting at Youngstown bar
They were able to drive themselves to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown.
2 dead after car traveling on I-680 riddled with bullets
The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Mom with baby reports ambush in Niles; man arrested
A mother and her 9-month-old son were treated at a local hospital after the mother said she was assaulted by five women and the child's father.
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
3 cars stolen from Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron Thursday
Three 2023 Mercedes-Benz model cars were stolen from the Ganley Mercedes-Benz on E. Market Street in Akron Thursday morning around 7:15 a.m., according to Akron Police.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
‘Cancer was really a blessing’: Cleveland police officer back on patrol after overcoming ovarian cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police officer Vicki Przybylski is back on the job after defeating her most dangerous foe: stage four ovarian cancer. Przybylski went back to her beat in the city’s Fourth District on Dec. 29 in a heartwarming return that has inspired her co-workers. “It’s kind...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Feb. 21.
whbc.com
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
3 Mercedes-Benz vehicles stolen from Akron dealership, 2 later recovered by police
AKRON, Ohio — The rash of thefts of high-performance luxury vehicles at Northeast Ohio dealerships continued on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police Department, three 2023 vehicles were stolen...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
whbc.com
Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
