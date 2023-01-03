Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Overwatch 2 - Official Battle For Olympus Seasonal Event Trailer
Check out the latest Overwatch 2 trailer, introducing brand new limited time mode, Battle for Olympus. This free-for-all deathmatch mode features seven Overwatch heroes and reimagines their abilities to channel the power of the gods. Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event runs from January 5 through January 19, 2023....
IGN
Knockout City - Official TMNT Villains Event Trailer
Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
IGN
Asus Raikiri Pro Xbox Controller May Soon Be the Newest Device Running Doom Thanks to Its Standout Feature
Over the past few years, several gaming fanatics have enthusiastically taken up the challenge to port the hit 1993 FPS title, Doom on wacky devices. The gold standard of the FPS genre has long been a fan-favorite in the gaming community, due to its innovative features like 3D gameplay. While the title originally dropped for the MS-DOS, with PlayStation and the SNES following suit in 1995, fans are now trying their hardest to port the games on any electronic gadget possible.
IGN
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
IGN
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
IGN
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
IGN
Virtually Heroes: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for Lost Mark Hamill Gamer Movie
There’s a new Mark Hamill movie coming out -- a “new” movie that was actually made 10 years ago! Virtually Heroes, an action-comedy that parodies Call of Duty-style games, casts Hamill in a supporting role where he riffs on his wise Jedi persona (and shot years before he would actually reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes VII-IX).
IGN
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Ryan Trailer
Watch the trailer to meet Ryan, one of the slayers in the upcoming game Dead Island 2. Check it out to learn about the character. Dead Island 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Legions: Exclusive Trailer
A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers. Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!
IGN
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
IGN
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
IGN
The Weapons of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
“The Dual Swords are a flashier and more agile type of weapon," Hirayama-san said. "They allow for the acrobatic style of combat most people imagine when they think of Chinese martial arts. But while their agility is top notch, the Dual Swords have a shorter reach than other weapon types. That being said, with the high emphasis on speed it becomes easier to use Deflect, a key combat technique in Wo Long that can neutralize an enemy’s attacks. This will give you a chance to interfere and counter the enemy. It’s a flamboyant weapon type that allows you to attack and counter with a sense of flow.”
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hits Disney+ in February 2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will officially be released on Disney+ on February 1, 2023. Disney and Marvel shared the news alongside a new teaser that gives a small glimpse of the follow-up to 2018's Black Panther that deals with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman and the character he plays in the MCU, King T'Challa.
IGN
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
IGN
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
IGN
Coral Island Wiki Guide
When Oliver is not attending school with Randy, he lives at the Beach Shack with his father Sunny and mother Eleanor. This page of IGN's Coral Island wiki guide has all the information you need to know about Oliver, one of Starlet's Town Townies, including a guide to the best gifts for Oliver, Oliver's birthday, and Oliver's daily schedule.
IGN
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
IGN
Safe Codes
Throughout The Last of Us Part 1, you'll discover locked safes that require you to find hidden notes that provide the correct combination in order to open them. Safe code notes are often found in the same area, so if you see a safe that requires a combination, look around the surrounding area for a note. These safes will often reward you with parts and ammunition. Below is a complete list of all four safe code locations that can be found in The Last of Us.
Comments / 0