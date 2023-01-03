“The Dual Swords are a flashier and more agile type of weapon," Hirayama-san said. "They allow for the acrobatic style of combat most people imagine when they think of Chinese martial arts. But while their agility is top notch, the Dual Swords have a shorter reach than other weapon types. That being said, with the high emphasis on speed it becomes easier to use Deflect, a key combat technique in Wo Long that can neutralize an enemy’s attacks. This will give you a chance to interfere and counter the enemy. It’s a flamboyant weapon type that allows you to attack and counter with a sense of flow.”

1 DAY AGO