The UMaine Women's Basketball Team beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 70-63 in overtime at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine Campus on Wednesday, January 4th. Maine jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 29-18 at teh end of the 1st Half. But the River Hawks outscored the Black Bears 29-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Black Bears rallied and the game was tied 59-59 at the end of regulation. In overtime the Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 11-4.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO