Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Nokomis’ Raegan King Voted 92.9 Week 4 Winter High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Nokomis High School's Raegan King who was voted the 92.9 Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for the Week December 26-31. We had 10 outstanding nominees! Voting was open Tuesday January 3rd through 11:59 p.m. January 5th. The nominees were. Izzy Allen - Central High School...
Sumner Boys Fall to GSA 54-38 [STATS]
In a battle of Hancock County Teams, the George Stevens Academy Eagles beat the Sumner Tigers 54-38 on Wednesday, January 4th in Blue Hill. GSA jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner pulled within 6 points at the end of the 1st Half, 27-21, outscoring GSA 11-7 in the 2nd Quarter. The score was 39-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter GSA went 8-16 from the free throw line.
Bucksport Golden Bucks Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Bucksport Golden Bucks visit the Orono Red Riots in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
Washington Academy Girls Win 7th, Beat Narraguagus 53-39 [STATS]
The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team won their 7th game of the season, beating the Narraguagus Knights 53-39 in East Machias on Tuesday, January 3rd. W.A. jumped out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but 'Guagus tied the scored at halftime 18-18 outscoring the Raiders 7-2 in the 2nd Quarter. Washington Academy took control in the 3rd Quarter, with a 20-11 run, to take a 38-29 lead.
Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Bangor 86-29 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated running past the Bangor Rams 86-29 in Brewer on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brewer jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches were up 68-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town Girls Too Much for MDI – Coyotes Win 49-21 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The game between the Old Town and MDI Girls was close through the 1st Quarter but then the Coyotes controlled the boards and ran past the Trojans. The Coyotes remain unbeaten, taking down the Trojans 49-21 on Wednesday night, January 4th at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town. The Coyotes led...
Maine Women’s Hockey Falls at BC 4-1
In their 1st game in over a month (December 3rd) the UMaine Women's Hockey Team fell to the Boston College Eagles 4-1 on the road. BC then scored 3 goals in less than 6 minutes. Cayla Barnes tied the game at the 8:55 mark, assisted by Abby Newhook and Hannah Bilka. The Eagles took a 2-1 lead at the 10:53 mark, with a goal by Newhook, assisted by Barnes and Bilka. With 5:33 left in the 2nd Period it was 3-1, with a goal by Kelly Browne, assisted by Katie Pyne and Gaby Roy.
UMaine Women Top UMass Lowell 70-63 in OT
The UMaine Women's Basketball Team beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 70-63 in overtime at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine Campus on Wednesday, January 4th. Maine jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 29-18 at teh end of the 1st Half. But the River Hawks outscored the Black Bears 29-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Black Bears rallied and the game was tied 59-59 at the end of regulation. In overtime the Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 11-4.
Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast
Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
843
Followers
5K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0