ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Fall to GSA 54-38 [STATS]

In a battle of Hancock County Teams, the George Stevens Academy Eagles beat the Sumner Tigers 54-38 on Wednesday, January 4th in Blue Hill. GSA jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner pulled within 6 points at the end of the 1st Half, 27-21, outscoring GSA 11-7 in the 2nd Quarter. The score was 39-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter GSA went 8-16 from the free throw line.
SUMNER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Washington Academy Girls Win 7th, Beat Narraguagus 53-39 [STATS]

The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team won their 7th game of the season, beating the Narraguagus Knights 53-39 in East Machias on Tuesday, January 3rd. W.A. jumped out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but 'Guagus tied the scored at halftime 18-18 outscoring the Raiders 7-2 in the 2nd Quarter. Washington Academy took control in the 3rd Quarter, with a 20-11 run, to take a 38-29 lead.
EAST MACHIAS, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Women’s Hockey Falls at BC 4-1

In their 1st game in over a month (December 3rd) the UMaine Women's Hockey Team fell to the Boston College Eagles 4-1 on the road. BC then scored 3 goals in less than 6 minutes. Cayla Barnes tied the game at the 8:55 mark, assisted by Abby Newhook and Hannah Bilka. The Eagles took a 2-1 lead at the 10:53 mark, with a goal by Newhook, assisted by Barnes and Bilka. With 5:33 left in the 2nd Period it was 3-1, with a goal by Kelly Browne, assisted by Katie Pyne and Gaby Roy.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women Top UMass Lowell 70-63 in OT

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 70-63 in overtime at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine Campus on Wednesday, January 4th. Maine jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 29-18 at teh end of the 1st Half. But the River Hawks outscored the Black Bears 29-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Black Bears rallied and the game was tied 59-59 at the end of regulation. In overtime the Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 11-4.
LOWELL, MA
Q106.5

Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast

Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses

It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine

MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
BANGOR, ME
ems1.com

Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad

HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
HERMON, ME
WPFO

141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
843
Followers
5K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy