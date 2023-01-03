ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Teen arrested made in Copper Beech shooting death

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Greenville police have arrested an 18 year-old in a Sunday shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at a Greenville apartment complex, the department announced Tuesday.

A news release from the department said Savion Isaiah Moore of Greenville was arrested at his residence on Beasley Drive without incident Tuesday.

Moore is accused of shooting and killing Deshawn Roundtree, 32, and injuring Kiaira Boomer, 21, at Roundtree's residence in the Copper Beech Apartment complex, 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206.

Officers arrived on scene about 4 a.m. in response to a possible shooting. Roundtree died on the steps outside the residence. Boomer was shot in the leg and transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries reports said.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

Moore was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond the release said.

The release credited the arrest as a joint effort between GPD's Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force.

Previous Story:

A person was taken into custody today for a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in Greenville early Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said it expects to release the identity of a suspect and charges soon in the shooting that killed Deshawn Roundtree, 32, and injured Kiaira Boomer, 21, at the Copper Beech Apartment complex.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to Roundtree's residence at 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206 in response to a possible shooting. They located Roundtree and Boomer suffering gunshot wounds. Roundtree was located on the steps of the residence.

Police suspect an altercation led to the shooting, the spokeswoman said. She said witness reports indicate the shooting took place inside the residence.

Boomer was struck in the leg and transported to ECU Health Medical Center where she is recovering, GPD said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Police make arrest in elderly Greenville woman’s murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made an arrest in the death of an elderly Greenville woman who was found in her home last week. Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Ahoskie for the murder of Barbara Fenner. The 79-year-old woman’s body was found...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting last month in Martin County. Renaldo Armond, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Body found in Greenville believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other. Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Human remains identified as Greenville man missing since 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Human remains located in a heavily wooded area several days before Christmas have been identified as those of a Greenville man who had been missing since December 2019, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 6, 2019, 44-year-old Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Stantonsburg Road home. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
mhscattalk.com

Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
KINSTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Juvenile shot in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – An altercation at Ahoskie Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 30 led to one juvenile being shot. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said the juvenile was not seriously injured. “That individual was treated and released from the local hospital,” Asbell stated. He said APD officers were dispatched...
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy