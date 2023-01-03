What They're Saying About Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat have stints where Jimmy Butler is the dominant player.

There have also been stretches of Tyler Herro leading the way. But no player has shown more consistency this season than center Bam Adebayo.

The Heat are 7-0 when Adebayo scores at least 28 points. He is averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 9,9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, helping the Heat move two games above .500 for the first time after scoring 31 points in Monday's win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's what the team is saying about him:

Guard Victor Oladipo: "It's no shock. I saw him this summer. I saw the work he put in. I saw his growth. It's not a shock to people who have seen him grind. I'm not surprised he's having the year he's having. He might not shoot 3s but he does everything else," Oladipo said. "At the end of the day, we need him and we need him to play at that level. It makes it a lot easier for all of us. He trusts in his game. We trust his game. He's being effective. When you give a guy confidence and believe his game is what we need, that's all he needs."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "I think what he's doing now probably better than he has in his career is he's reading the defense and what's called on for each possession. I think our guards, Tyler more than anybody, is getting him the ball. Bam's scoring rate and finishing rate on assisted opportunities is exceptional. He's letting the execution and other guys help him get easy baskets. Once he sees a bunch of easy ones go, then he can get to a lot of different things. He's Mr. Reliable."

Heat guard Tyler Herro: "Bam's all over the place. He's the anchor on both ends. He does everything for us."

