Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Defensive Lineman Leaving Early For NFL Draft
It won't just be some of the amazing Iowa seniors leaving the Hawkeye football program. A star defensive lineman has decided to leave Iowa City early and declare for the NFL Draft. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Lukas Van Ness will forgo his remaining eligibility at Iowa and enter...
No. 8 Utah's loss to Colorado leaves just 3 unbeaten teams
Unranked Colorado's 77-67 upset of No. 8 Utah left just three undefeated teams let in women's basketball: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 LSU.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
BYU men’s volleyball sweeps McKendree to start 2023 season
The BYU Cougars beat McKendree 3-0 at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, giving them their first win in an opener since 2020.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszac Henig, a transgender male, joined Yale’s men’s swimming team after finishing last year as an All-American female swimmer. Henig has taken hormones for eight months amid his transition, but the senior’s times are “about the same as they were at the end of last season,” he wrote in an op-ed piece for the New York Times on Thursday. Henig wrote that during a meet in November among 83 swimmers, he finished in 79th place. “I wasn’t the slowest guy in any of my events, but I’m not as successful in the sport as I was on the women’s team,” Henig wrote. The four people to finish behind Henig, according...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0