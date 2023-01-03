Tropical Odyssey exhibit coming to Midland library

“Tropical Odyssey: A Journey in Conservation” is set to open at the Midland County Centennial Library on Jan. 13.

Developed by Minotaur Mazes, Tropical Odyssey follows the story of sustainable butterfly farming in the rainforest, the press release stated. This educational maze is designed to lead its visitors through the story of butterflies and other rainforest enterprises that impact your daily life. Driven by an interactive maze experience, Tropical Odyssey is an immersive adventure with themed challenges and exercises for young visitors.

This exhibit is brought to Midland County Public Libraries through the support of the Helen Greathouse Charitable Trust, the Rea Charitable Trust, and MCPL Foundation and Carnegie Circle.