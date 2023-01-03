ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

wchstv.com

Police searching for four teenagers reported missing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four teenagers who have been reported missing. Layla Freed, 17; Leah Eilerman, 17; Matthew Coleman, 16; and Zachary Adams, 16, have been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a Facebook post by the police department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wajr.com

Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police

Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man has been indicted for federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man stabbed during altercation charged with domestic assault

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9 p.m. 1/5/23. Police said a man who was stabbed during an altercation between two family members Thursday afternoon in Huntington has been charged with domestic assault. Christopher Shawn Miller has been charged with two counts of domestic assault following the incident, according to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods

DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
DANVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Case of man accused of shooting father to death headed to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse. Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
HUNTINGTON, WV

