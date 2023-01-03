Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Police searching for four teenagers reported missing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four teenagers who have been reported missing. Layla Freed, 17; Leah Eilerman, 17; Matthew Coleman, 16; and Zachary Adams, 16, have been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a Facebook post by the police department.
wajr.com
Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police
Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man has been indicted for federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
wchstv.com
Police: Man stabbed during altercation charged with domestic assault
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9 p.m. 1/5/23. Police said a man who was stabbed during an altercation between two family members Thursday afternoon in Huntington has been charged with domestic assault. Christopher Shawn Miller has been charged with two counts of domestic assault following the incident, according to...
lootpress.com
Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
wchstv.com
Campbells Creek area residents say thefts have gotten out of hand
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thefts in Campbells Creek are getting so bad that some people who live in the Point Lick area started taking matters into their own hands, neighbors said. The Point Lick community established its neighborhood watch six years ago, but the group took a break...
lootpress.com
Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
WSAZ
Case of man accused of shooting father to death headed to grand jury
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse. Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the...
Huntington, West Virginia, pharmacy robbed; police search for suspects
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue. According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the […]
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
West Virginia health center evacuates patients due to burning smell
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbrook Health Services in Roane County, West Virginia, evacuated patients because people smelled burning in the building. Roane County 911 dispatchers told 13 News the call came in at 1 p.m. The caller only smelled burning — they did not see smoke or flames, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the health […]
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
WSAZ
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
WDTV
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
WVNT-TV
Name of Cabell County deputy who hit and killed 13-year-old in Huntington released
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2): The name of the deputy who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington has been released. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jeffrey Racer was driving the cruiser that struck and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson on Friday, Dec. 30.
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?
Gretchen Fleming lives in Vienna, West Virginia with her grandmother. She had recently moved back to the area from North Carolina where she went to university for political science. Gretchen worked at an H&M clothing store at Grand Central Mall and she turned 28 on December 28, 2022.
