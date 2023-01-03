ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

cbs12.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Car hit by train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Man charged in girlfriend's hit-and-run death

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested the boyfriend of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Sebastian. Drew Preston Leibrock, 52, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death and tampering with evidence. The Indian River County Sheriff's office said Leibrock and his girlfriend, whose...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

