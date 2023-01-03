Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Police issue alert for missing, endangered 11-year-old student
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School district police are looking for a missing student. Jaliyah Williams, 11, hasn't been seen since Thursday morning when she showed up at her bus stop on the SE corner of E. 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive. She goes to JFK Middle School.
wqcs.org
MCSO: Racist and Anti-Semitic Graffiti Scrawled Inside Golf Course Tunnel
Martin County - Thursday January 5, 2023: Racist and anti-semitic graffiti was found scrawled inside a golf course tunnel at the Martin Down's Country Club in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was called in after a golf course employee noticed the graffiti at 7 a.m. Monday, January 2.
cbs12.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
cbs12.com
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
cbs12.com
Car hit by train in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
cbs12.com
Death penalty off the table in case of woman killed during delivery drop in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The death penalty is now off the table for Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, the delivery man who is accused of murdering 75-year-old Evelyn Udell. In 2019, Lachazo was accused of killing Udell as he and another worker delivered a washer and dryer to her home.
cbs12.com
Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
cbs12.com
6 injured, including West Palm Beach police officer after traffic stop
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An investigation is underway after a chaotic scene unfolded overnight in West Palm Beach, ending in multiple car crashes that sent several people to the hospital including a police officer. West Palm Beach Police say it all started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when...
cbs12.com
Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
cbs12.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
cbs12.com
Firefighters contain flames after combustible materials catch fire in Lantana neighborhood
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire between two homes in Lantana sent plumes of smoke in the surrounding area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Friday a large fuel load of combustible materials caught fire between two houses off Date Palm Drive in Lantana. Crew worked quickly to contain the fire, within five minutes firefighters had water on the flames.
cbs12.com
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
cbs12.com
'I gave into the Devil': New information in case of man accused of killing mother
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — New information has emerged in the case involving a man who is accused of killing his mother. On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said a neighbor received a text from Diorio on...
cbs12.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
cbs12.com
Man charged in girlfriend's hit-and-run death
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested the boyfriend of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Sebastian. Drew Preston Leibrock, 52, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death and tampering with evidence. The Indian River County Sheriff's office said Leibrock and his girlfriend, whose...
cbs12.com
14-year-old boy arrested for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in South Florida
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after he shot another teenager, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, deputies and paramedics responded to a shooting call near Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach. First...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
cbs12.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
cbs12.com
Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
