‘He Made the Ultimate Sacrifice’: Pennsylvania Police Chief Killed During Multi-Agency Pursuit of Suspect Later Fatally Wounded in Police Shootout

Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
11-month drug trafficking investigation results in 7 Allegheny County arrests, AG says
Charges have been filed against seven people as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of multiple people for selling drugs and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro. While executing search...
Greene County couple charged for forging court order
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing.
Somerset County man lost $10k to fake attorney, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An older man from Friedens was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fake attorney claiming his son had been arrested. State police in Somerset were told the alleged scam took place in mid-December. An 88-year-old man received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney […]
6 arrested on crack cocaine, heroin charges in McKeesport
Authorities seized more than $147,000 worth of cocaine, as well as crack cocaine, heroin and three guns last week during a drug raid that netted seven people allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking ring in McKeesport, as well as illegal gambling in McKeesport, the state attorney general said. Curtis...
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh, authorities said. The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after he crashed a carjacked vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel. Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered Pennsylvania’s state flag to be flown at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in honor of McIntire until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.
7 charged in drug trafficking in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges related to drug trafficking in Allegheny County, officials say.According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, an 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of seven people for selling cocaine and other controlled substances, and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport.Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard were all arrested."Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in McKeesport," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. "The defendants profited from selling dangerous drugs that have devastated lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office will pursue drug trafficking organizations no matter which community they prey upon in our Commonwealth."Officials say more than 1,470 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 8.5 grams of heroin and three firearms were seized
Woman killed by her own vehicle in Somerset County beer store parking lot, coroner says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m. 52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer […]
Ohio man faces drug charges after woman claims he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift
An Ohio man was arrested and charged after a woman claims he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift. Christopher Scott Mattern, from Jefferson County, is being charged with aggravated possession of drugs and burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments. Mattern, 38 […]
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
