Brackenridge, PA

‘He Made the Ultimate Sacrifice’: Pennsylvania Police Chief Killed During Multi-Agency Pursuit of Suspect Later Fatally Wounded in Police Shootout

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County couple charged for forging court order

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County man lost $10k to fake attorney, report says

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An older man from Friedens was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fake attorney claiming his son had been arrested. State police in Somerset were told the alleged scam took place in mid-December. An 88-year-old man received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh, authorities said. The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after he crashed a carjacked vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel. Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered Pennsylvania’s state flag to be flown at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in honor of McIntire until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

7 charged in drug trafficking in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges related to drug trafficking in Allegheny County, officials say.According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, an 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of seven people for selling cocaine and other controlled substances, and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport.Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard were all arrested."Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in McKeesport," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. "The defendants profited from selling dangerous drugs that have devastated lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office will pursue drug trafficking organizations no matter which community they prey upon in our Commonwealth."Officials say more than 1,470 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 8.5 grams of heroin and three firearms were seized
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man faces drug charges after woman claims he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift

An Ohio man was arrested and charged after a woman claims  he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift. Christopher Scott Mattern, from Jefferson County, is being charged with aggravated possession of drugs and burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.  Mattern, 38 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
