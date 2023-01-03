‘He Made the Ultimate Sacrifice’: Pennsylvania Police Chief Killed During Multi-Agency Pursuit of Suspect Later Fatally Wounded in Police Shootout

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh, authorities said. The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after he crashed a carjacked vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel. Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered Pennsylvania’s state flag to be flown at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in honor of McIntire until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO