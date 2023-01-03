ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centraloregondaily.com

Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland

A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The gusty east wind blasted through the Portland metro area Thursday morning, causing multiple power outages. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric reported about 2,262 customers were without power, while 57 Pacific Power customers in the metro area were affected by outages. Clark County PUD was reporting 3,211 customers were without power.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some. Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Former Portland Korean Church to be torn down after 3-alarm fire on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 3-alarm fire burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, leaving the aging building with significant damage. On Wednesday, officials said the former Portland Korean Church at Southwest 10th and Clay Street was deemed unsafe and was approved for demolition. PAST COVERAGE...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Man from Woodland dies following water rescue

A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WOODLAND, WA
The Oregonian

Beignet bummer: NOLA Doughnuts closes all Portland-area locations

NOLA Doughnuts, which specialized in fresh, made-to-order beignets, chicory cafe au laits and croissant-style confections dubbed la’ssants, has closed all three of its Portland-area doughnut shops, according to a Facebook post. After launching at the Beaverton Farmers Market, former bartender and New Orleanian Rob Herkes, sister Connie DeMerell and...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
PORTLAND, OR

