Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
centraloregondaily.com
KATU.com
I-84 to close in both directions at I-205 this weekend for TriMet construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange for TriMet’s A Better Red construction, starting on Friday night and ending early Sunday morning. The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, January 6, and end 4 a.m. on Sunday, January...
$3M to fund safety improvements on 181st corridor in Gresham
Gresham is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for safety improvements on a major high crash corridor along 181st Avenue.
Risk of church collapse causes ongoing road closures in downtown Portland
Roads surrounding the intersection of Clay Street and 10th Avenue remain closed Wednesday after Tuesday night’s three-alarm church fire left the abandoned building charred and at risk of collapsing into the roadway.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
kptv.com
Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The gusty east wind blasted through the Portland metro area Thursday morning, causing multiple power outages. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric reported about 2,262 customers were without power, while 57 Pacific Power customers in the metro area were affected by outages. Clark County PUD was reporting 3,211 customers were without power.
kptv.com
Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some. Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.
KATU.com
Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
KATU.com
Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
18-year-old driver dies weeks after rollover crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a crash in Portland's Centennial neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.
KATU.com
Former Portland Korean Church to be torn down after 3-alarm fire on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 3-alarm fire burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, leaving the aging building with significant damage. On Wednesday, officials said the former Portland Korean Church at Southwest 10th and Clay Street was deemed unsafe and was approved for demolition. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
thereflector.com
Man from Woodland dies following water rescue
A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Beignet bummer: NOLA Doughnuts closes all Portland-area locations
NOLA Doughnuts, which specialized in fresh, made-to-order beignets, chicory cafe au laits and croissant-style confections dubbed la’ssants, has closed all three of its Portland-area doughnut shops, according to a Facebook post. After launching at the Beaverton Farmers Market, former bartender and New Orleanian Rob Herkes, sister Connie DeMerell and...
Channel 6000
Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA
A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing with a car Friday afternoon at Hazel Dell Avenue and 99th Avenue.
