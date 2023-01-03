ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cardinals maintain No. 4 pick in 2023 draft after loss to Falcons

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday, falling 20-19 to the Atlanta Falcons on the final play of the game. With the loss, though, their draft status for 2023 did not change.

According to Tankathon, the Cardinals still have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

This is what the top 10 if the draft currently looks like:

  1. Houston Texans, 2-13-1
  2. Chicago Bears, 3-13
  3. Denver Broncos (traded to Seahawks), 4-12
  4. Arizona Cardinals, 4-12
  5. Indianapolis Colts, 4-11-1
  6. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Lions), 5-11
  7. Atlanta Falcons, 6-10
  8. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-10
  9. Carolina Panthers, 6-10
  10. New Orleans Saints (traded to Eagles), 7-9

The Cardinals and Broncos have the same record and the Broncos beat them head-to-head, but that doesn’t matter for draft order. Tiebreakers are determined by strength of schedule. The Broncos’ opponents have a winning percentage of .485. The Cardinals’ opponents have a combined winning percentage of .526.

The Cardinals can move up as high as the No. 2 pick in the draft and can fall as low as the sixth pick.

Here are the last few players selected fourth overall.

  • 2022: Jets CB Sauce Gardner
  • 2021: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts
  • 2020: Giants OT Andrew Thomas
  • 2019: Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell
  • 2018: Browns CB Denzel Ward

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

