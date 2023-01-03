ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Look: 1 'Hero' Identified In The Damar Hamlin Situation

During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. CPR was quickly administered to him on the field. According to Albert Breer, the person responsible for giving CPR to Hamlin is Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington. Kellington is being labeled a "hero" for his work...
Doctor Was Asked If Damar Hamlin Could Play Football Again

On Thursday afternoon, the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. For starters, Dr. Timothy Pritts said that Hamlin has made "substantial improvement" over the past 24 hours. "He is beginning to awaken and it appears his neurological condition and function is...
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week

The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Fired On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns made a decision on head coach Chris Beard. According to multiple reports, the Longhorns have fired the successful coach 'for cause." The decision comes after he was suspended indefinitely last month due to a felony charge for allegedly strangling his fiancée. "The University...
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
