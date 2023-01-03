ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces premiere date for Charleston-filmed Outer Banks season 3

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix on Tuesday announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston.

Outer Banks, country music star to perform at Isle of Palms event

After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped at the end of September.

The new season will hit the streaming platform on February 23.

In season three, ‘the Pogues’ are found washed ashore on a desert island after losing their gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, according to Netflix.

“Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.”

    Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022
    Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022
    Outer Banks. (L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 304 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022
    Outer Banks. (L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B in episode 310 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022
    Outer Banks. Madison Bailey as Kiara in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022
  • Outer Banks. (L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Production was rocked by the sudden death of crew member and actor Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who was fatally struck by two passing cars while walking along Sol Legare Road shortly after the July 4 holiday.

Jennings was serving as a body double/stand-in for the character ‘John B.’ in the new season prior to the deadly crash.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the second person to strike Jennings eventually turned himself into authorities . They are still looking for the person who initially hit Jennings.

