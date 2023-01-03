Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
Action News Jax
Officer arrested after body-cam video conflicts with his arrest report, Jacksonville sheriff says
An officer was arrested after the sheriff said he inaccurately documented the events that led up to an arrest. Cecil Grant, who has been an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office since 2013, now faces a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Friday. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Springfield Wells Fargo Bank teller alerts FHP trooper to robbery, suspect apprehended
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on North Main Street in Springfield, after a teller alerted a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who was working in the building. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teller was approached by...
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Action News Jax
Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday afternoon. JSO reports that around 3:45 p.m. a person entered the Wells Fargo at 6th Street and Main St. in Springfield. The suspect reportedly approached the teller counter and handed a note...
News4Jax.com
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police issue ‘critical incident briefing’ on November officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a briefing on Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened in November. JSO said it is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO posted the video on its YouTube page....
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say
A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said. A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer was arrested for shoplifting from the Orange Park Mall on New Year's day.Photo byOrange Park Mall.
Trial for 'habitual offender' facing vehicular homicide charge delayed indefinitely
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for a Middleburg man that was charged with vehicular homicide and has a history of reckless driving has been delayed indefinitely, as Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Clifford Ringer has over 40 traffic citations from throughout his life, including DUI...
News4Jax.com
Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
JSO: Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 15 major drug traffickers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 15 major drug traffickers have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a long-term narcotic investigation called Operation DeCrypted, said the agency during a news briefing Wednesday. T.K. Waters was joined by several local and federal partners to discuss the four-month-long operation. Waters...
Action News Jax
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Report: Former Savannah police officer arrested in Clay County for stealing watches
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah police officer was arrested in Clay County and charged with grand theft on New Year's Day, according to deputies and WSAV. Ernest Ferguson was arrested for shoplifting from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
niceville.com
Florida postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail, says she was after weed
FLORIDA – A Florida postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing parcels of mail and reportedly told investigators she removed marijuana from the mailing facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville,...
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
