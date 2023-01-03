ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery in Springfield area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday afternoon. JSO reports that around 3:45 p.m. a person entered the Wells Fargo at 6th Street and Main St. in Springfield. The suspect reportedly approached the teller counter and handed a note...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

