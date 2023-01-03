Read full article on original website
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
WYFF4.com
Information wanted after woman's dismembered body found near hunting club in Georgia, GBI says
TOWNSEND, Ga. — A woman's dismembered body was found near a hunting club in Georgia, and federal investigators are asking for help identifying the victim. The woman's remains were found on Dec. 2 within a three-mile radius inside of Portal Hunting Club in both Liberty and McIntosh counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WJCL
Police: Person of interest in elderly couple's deaths spotted driving their car in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman taken into custody in Savannah has been identified as a person of interest in the double murder of an elderly couple in Florida. Police in Mount Dora, Fla. identified Vickie Williams, 50, as the person of interest in the New Year's Eve killing of a couple at a senior living community.
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
WJCL
Officials: House fire in McIntosh County kills 91-year-old woman, 59-year-old man
TOWNSEND, Ga. — Two people have lost their lives following a house fire in McIntosh County. On Thursday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King confirmed the two deaths, stemming from the fire in Townsend on December 30. According to officials, the fire began around 1:15 a.m....
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
WJCL
Police, firefighters respond to Drayton Street after wreck sends vehicle into building
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 4:57 p.m.: According to the Savannah Fire Department, the vehicle caused what appeared to be structural damage to a column that supported the balcony attached to the second floor of the building. To ensure the structure wouldn’t shift when the vehicle was removed, SFD units...
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
WSAV-TV
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
WJCL
Have you seen them? Police identify suspects following roadside shooting in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities have identified two people as wanted suspects following a shooting in Port Royal. According to the Port Royal Police Department, a Ridgeland man was shot December 29 following an argument with another driver on Ribaut Road. The victim was...
abcnews4.com
SCHP seeking information after fatal New Year's hit-and-run in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in Beaufort County early in the morning on Sunday. According to SCHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Broad River Boulevard near Parris Island Gateway around 12:30 a.m....
wbtw.com
Stray bullet shoots through Georgia 12-year-old’s bedroom, mother pleas for help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and fun, but for Carole Benton and her family, Saturday night will be one her family won’t forget. “On the evening of New Year’s Eve, a bullet came into my daughter’s bedroom,” Benton said.
WJCL
Massive fire destroys Long County home Thursday morning
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Overnight, a massive fire destroyed a home in Long County. The only part of the home left standing was the brick frame. According to officials with the Long County Fire Department, two people lived in the home and are being forced to find another place to stay. The fire happened early Thursday morning on Wheeler Road off Highway 84 near Walthourville.
Richmond Hill mom says 2-year-old son in toughest fight of his life
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A Richmond Hill mom says her youngest son is in the toughest fight of his life. “He’s this little ginger-haired, full-of-energy kid, and I just can’t wait to have him back,” Jennifer Handley said. A difficult road lies ahead for Handley, a single mother of 5 after her 2-year-old son […]
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Timeline details hours before couple slain inside retirement community
LAKE COUNTY, Fla - Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest, later identified as 50-year-old Vickie Lynn William, of Savannah, Georgia, was taken into custody out of state. Investigators said Williams was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
