WSAV News 3

2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire

A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Massive fire destroys Long County home Thursday morning

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Overnight, a massive fire destroyed a home in Long County. The only part of the home left standing was the brick frame. According to officials with the Long County Fire Department, two people lived in the home and are being forced to find another place to stay. The fire happened early Thursday morning on Wheeler Road off Highway 84 near Walthourville.
LONG COUNTY, GA
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora murders: Timeline details hours before couple slain inside retirement community

LAKE COUNTY, Fla - Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest, later identified as 50-year-old Vickie Lynn William, of Savannah, Georgia, was taken into custody out of state. Investigators said Williams was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WSAV News 3

Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...

