UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
Penobscot Sheriffs Investigate Possible Overdose Death Of Inmate
Authorities are investigating the details surrounding an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail who died earlier this week. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday stating that when correctional officers arrived on the scene, they found inmates trying to resuscitate a male inmate who was unresponsive. And despite the best, efforts of the medical staff who had taken over resuscitation efforts, the inmate was eventually pronounced dead.
According to a report from WGME 13, an inmate at a Maine correctional facility has passed away. Channel 13 is reporting that an inmate being housed at the Penobscot County Jail died on Tuesday night from what officials believe was likely a drug overdose. The report indicates that officers at the jail were alerted to a problem at about 8:20 on Tuesday evening.
Brewer Police Arrest a Man Seen Throwing Bags of Drugs on a Roof
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police observed him throwing bags of fentanyl onto a roof. Abraham Frederick, whose address is unknown, had two active warrants out for his arrest when Brewer Police Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden ran across him on Rinfret Drive, off Eastern Avenue. The warrants were for probation revocation and operating with a license. Caron and McFadden began walking toward the man, who was on foot, telling him to stop.
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Oakland man arrested for Circle K robbery in Waterville
WATERVILLE– An Oakland man is accused of holding up a convenience store in Waterville. 35 year old Justin Murphy was arrested late Monday and charged with robbery and theft. According to the Morning Sentinel, the Circle K store on Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed around 1:45 Monday morning. Murphy...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in
BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
Steps to prevent cancer in firefighters
BREWER– January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Fire Fighter Cancer Support Network…cancer is the leading cause of death among first responders since they are exposed to structure fires, wildfires, vehicle fires and other toxins on the job. Brewer Deputy Fire Chief Erik Tourtillotte says they...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Belfast expects almost $120,000 in storm damage repairs
BELFAST — The city of Belfast is expecting costly repairs after a storm that recently devastated the coast. However, Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders remains confident in the city’s ability to deal with the issue. “It was a big storm,” said Sanders. “We’ve seen them before, we’ll see them...
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months
Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
