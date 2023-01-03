Read full article on original website
Leash train your puppy in record time with this dog trainer's top tip
If you’re struggling to leash train your puppy this clever tip could make all the difference
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Rottweiler's Pure Joy Over Playing in Swimming Pool Is Simply the Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @Megatronliv is basically the best dog sitter ever for this hilarious video she uploaded while babysitting some beautiful Rottweilers. When you have someone care for your kids, human or fur babies, you want them to be well-cared for, have fun, and completely exhausted by the time you come home! Mission accomplished!
How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges
Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
Ina Garten's Favorite Pasta Sauce Brand Now Has Alfredo Sauce at Costco
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your New Year’s resolutions look anything like ours this year, then one thing you’re trying to work on is being better with money. And when we really look at our budget, one of the biggest expenses that could be shaved down is food we order out. Whether we’re popping in for a quick bite while running errands, or ordering a delivery feast from our favorite Chinese food take-away place, it’s a delicious way to spend money, but it definitely...
Woman praised for simple trick to clean cloudy glasses
People are flooding to social media, divided over a TikToker's hack to get your drinking glasses sparkly clean. You'd think there'd be nothing worse than the tidy-up after a messy New Year's Eve when you can barely see and are running on fewer than five hours sleep. Prepare to definitely...
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
Australian Cattle Dog Attempting to Herd Furniture Is Just Too Funny
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Australian Cattle Dogs have a tireless work drive and are excellent at moving livestock. Australian Cattle Dogs are very loyal to their families, amazingly smart and very tenacious. This means that if an Australian Cattle Dog isn't challenged, it easily becomes bored and may get into mischief. Which TikTok user @JoeyDdickson discovered when their ACD encountered a very cozy piece of furniture.
Best teeth whitening toothpaste
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
Golden Retriever's 'Stomps' While Getting Towel-Dried Delight Internet
Tula, the golden retriever, playfully stomps her hind legs as she's being dried off in a video that will surely remind TikTok users of the hashtag #nalastomp.
Where's Marty? At the Maryland Zoo Kitchen where food for animals is prepared
Hi Everyone!The "Where's Marty?" "Coolest places we've taken you in 2022" week continued today with a stop at the kitchen of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. Now, I need to pause here and give a shoutout to the National Aquarium in Baltimore. And here is the reason. We first visited the Aquarium's kitchen, which gave us the idea to visit the Zoo's commissary. It is no easy feat feeding the fish, and mammals, at the National Aquarium. But when we went to the Maryland Zoo, it became obvious the challenges were even bigger. For instance, some animals can get COVID from food exposed to the virus. Imagine...
How to Cut Out Sugar Without Noticing
Many people struggle to cut out processed sugar. Instead of trying to quit "cold turkey," we can reduce sugar intake by staying below the "Just Noticeable Difference" (JND). By staying below the JND, it's possible to cut out processed sugar without noticing any change has occurred. I grew up in...
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
How to Grow Broccoli in Containers
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccoli is one of those vegetables that is nutritious and delicious. Whether you enjoy it added into a stir-fry, roasted in the oven, or with your veggies and dip — growing your own broccoli is rewarding and tasty. If you’re limited on space or just can’t get the right outdoor growing conditions, grow broccoli in containers!
I tested five store bought glass cleaners, including Walmart and Target – but a ‘barely there’ brand came out on top
WE have put several glass cleaners to the test to see which brand will keep your windows and mirrors as shiny and streak-free as possible. There are so many options to pick from, and it turned out that a "barely there" brand beat out products from stores like Walmart and Target.
How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
Charcuterie may be a French word, but it’s hard to think of a culture more closely entwined with the cured meat tradition than Spain. From jamón Iberico and chorizo to lomo and salchichón, Spain is well known for the beloved porky delicacy. And these days, no one is making it easier for Americans to source and serve the very best than Mercado Famous co-founders Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu.
